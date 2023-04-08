https://sputnikglobe.com/20230408/taiwan-says-detected-71-chinese-military-jets-9-vessels-approaching-island-on-april-8-1109281141.html

Taiwan Says Detected 71 Chinese Military Jets, 9 Vessels Approaching Island on April 8

Taiwan Says Detected 71 Chinese Military Jets, 9 Vessels Approaching Island on April 8

The Taiwanese Defense Ministry said that it had detected 71 jets and nine vessels of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) approaching Taiwan on Saturday as part of the Chinese air and naval military exercises around the island.

2023-04-08T19:35+0000

2023-04-08T19:35+0000

2023-04-08T19:35+0000

asia

china

taiwan

taiwan strait

tsai ing-wen

kevin mccarthy

chinese people's liberation army (pla)

pla air force

pla navy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/08/1097110707_0:58:1098:676_1920x0_80_0_0_189e3047d35612153672967103909cef.jpg

Earlier in the day, China announced that its armed forces would be conducting military exercises from April 8-10 in the maritime area and airspace around Taiwan. The drill is a warning to supporters of Taiwan's independence, as well as a measure to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of China, according to Beijing. It came a couple of days after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen met with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other lawmakers in Los Angeles during a transit visit to the US on her way back from Guatemala and Belize.Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan — a territory with its own elected government — maintains that it is an autonomous county but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230406/taiwan-ex-leaders-historic-visit-to-china-ahead-of-tsais-us-trip-exposes-political-divisions-1109210204.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

taiwanese defense ministry, china people liberation army pla taiwan, pla military exercises near taiwan, taiwan strait crisis, tsai ing-wen met kevin mccarthy, president tsai ing-wen, us house speaker kevin mccarthy, what is happening in taiwan strait, taipei beijing conflict