https://sputnikglobe.com/20230408/taiwan-says-detected-71-chinese-military-jets-9-vessels-approaching-island-on-april-8-1109281141.html
Taiwan Says Detected 71 Chinese Military Jets, 9 Vessels Approaching Island on April 8
Taiwan Says Detected 71 Chinese Military Jets, 9 Vessels Approaching Island on April 8
The Taiwanese Defense Ministry said that it had detected 71 jets and nine vessels of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) approaching Taiwan on Saturday as part of the Chinese air and naval military exercises around the island.
2023-04-08T19:35+0000
2023-04-08T19:35+0000
2023-04-08T19:35+0000
asia
china
taiwan
taiwan strait
tsai ing-wen
kevin mccarthy
chinese people's liberation army (pla)
pla air force
pla navy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/08/1097110707_0:58:1098:676_1920x0_80_0_0_189e3047d35612153672967103909cef.jpg
Earlier in the day, China announced that its armed forces would be conducting military exercises from April 8-10 in the maritime area and airspace around Taiwan. The drill is a warning to supporters of Taiwan's independence, as well as a measure to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of China, according to Beijing. It came a couple of days after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen met with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and other lawmakers in Los Angeles during a transit visit to the US on her way back from Guatemala and Belize.Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan — a territory with its own elected government — maintains that it is an autonomous county but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230406/taiwan-ex-leaders-historic-visit-to-china-ahead-of-tsais-us-trip-exposes-political-divisions-1109210204.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/08/1097110707_61:0:1037:732_1920x0_80_0_0_b4754247d970e74d34f16a0fd004735a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
taiwanese defense ministry, china people liberation army pla taiwan, pla military exercises near taiwan, taiwan strait crisis, tsai ing-wen met kevin mccarthy, president tsai ing-wen, us house speaker kevin mccarthy, what is happening in taiwan strait, taipei beijing conflict
taiwanese defense ministry, china people liberation army pla taiwan, pla military exercises near taiwan, taiwan strait crisis, tsai ing-wen met kevin mccarthy, president tsai ing-wen, us house speaker kevin mccarthy, what is happening in taiwan strait, taipei beijing conflict
Taiwan Says Detected 71 Chinese Military Jets, 9 Vessels Approaching Island on April 8
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Taiwanese Defense Ministry said that it had detected 71 jets and nine vessels of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) approaching Taiwan on Saturday as part of the Chinese air and naval military exercises around the island.
Earlier in the day, China announced that its armed forces would be conducting military exercises from April 8-10 in the maritime area and airspace around Taiwan. The drill is a warning to supporters of Taiwan's independence, as well as a measure to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of China, according to Beijing. It came a couple of days after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen met with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy
and other lawmakers in Los Angeles during a transit visit to the US on her way back from Guatemala and Belize.
"71 PLA aircraft and 9 vessels were detected by 16:00(UTC+8) [08:00 GMT] on April 8th. 45 of the detected aircraft had crossed northern, central, and southern median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered our southwest ADIZ [air defense identification zone]," the defense ministry tweeted.
Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan — a territory with its own elected government — maintains that it is an autonomous county but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.