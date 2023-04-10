Police, FBI Responding to Active Shooting in Louisville With 'Multiple Casualties'

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230410/multiple-casualties-reported-in-shooting-in-louisville-kentucky--1109324305.html
13:41 GMT 10.04.2023 (Updated: 13:49 GMT 10.04.2023)
The FBI and local police are responding to an active shooting in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, with multiple casualties, both said in separate statements on Monday.
"We are confirming reports of an active aggressor in the 300 block of East Main. Please stay out of the area. There are multiple casualties," the Louisville Metro Police Department said via Twitter.
Separately, the FBI office in Louisville said it was assisting local law enforcement officers who were responding to the incident.
"FBI Louisville special agents have responded to the scene of this morning's shooting in downtown Louisville and are assisting our law enforcement partners," the FBI said.
According to media reports, the shooting unfolded near East Market District in Louisville.