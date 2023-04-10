https://sputnikglobe.com/20230410/multiple-casualties-reported-in-shooting-in-louisville-kentucky--1109324305.html

Police, FBI Responding to Active Shooting in Louisville With 'Multiple Casualties'

Police, FBI Responding to Active Shooting in Louisville With 'Multiple Casualties'

Multiple casualties reported in Louisville, Kentucky from an active shooting incident as police warn residents to avoid the area.

The FBI and local police are responding to an active shooting in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, with multiple casualties, both said in separate statements on Monday.Separately, the FBI office in Louisville said it was assisting local law enforcement officers who were responding to the incident."FBI Louisville special agents have responded to the scene of this morning's shooting in downtown Louisville and are assisting our law enforcement partners," the FBI said. According to media reports, the shooting unfolded near East Market District in Louisville.

