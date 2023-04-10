International
Breaking News: Police, FBI Responding to Louisville Shooting With 'Multiple Casualties'
Netanyahu's Approval Rating Down to 28% Amid Judicial Fight: Poll
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s job approval rating dropped to 28% after he announced a halt to the judicial overhaul, down from 35% recorded in the previous week, a poll out Monday showed.
The survey, conducted by US research firm Morning Consult between March 27 and April 4, revealed that almost two-thirds of some 1,078 adults polled in Israel disapproved of Netanyahu’s job performance, up from 58% recorded from March 18-27. The number of Israelis who believe the country is on the wrong track rose to 77% on March 29, its highest in more than a year. The share of those who think it is headed in the right direction fell 10 percentage points to stand at 24%. Netanyahu said on March 27 that he would put his judicial reform on ice until the next parliament session after the highly controversial plan to limit the Supreme Court's powers met with a massive pushback. Hundreds of thousands protested against it across Israel.
13:00 GMT 10.04.2023
Judicial Reform Protests: Could Netanyahu Navigate His Coalition Through Crisis?
