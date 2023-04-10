International
Newly-Fledged NATO Member Finland to Buy Israeli-US Anti-Missile System
Finland is expected to become the first operator of David's Sling outside of Israel, extending both the range and altitude of its air defense capabilities.
Helsinki has voiced plans to purchase Israel's David's Sling missile defense system as part of a $344-million deal.The announcement came just days after Finland joined the NATO military alliance and set out on an effort to boost the Nordic country's air defense capabilities.According to Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen, the new acquisition will "create a new capability for the Finnish Defense Forces to intercept targets at high altitude."David's Sling system is a joint venture by Israeli Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and US arms contractor Raytheon. It is designed to intercept planes, drones, tactical ballistic missiles, medium- to long-range rockets and cruise missiles fired at ranges between 40 and 300 kilometers. Following the procurement, Finland will become the first operator of David's Sling outside of Israel.The Nordic nation formally joined the US-led military bloc last week, ending its long-standing policy of a bridge between the East and the West since the end of World War II in 1945.Helsinki joined NATO as Turkiye's government accepted its bid nearly one year after Finland initially filed for membership in the bloc together with Sweden, with both countries leaving behind any pretence of non-alignment following decades of joint military drills, overseas operations and arms procurement.The Nordic country, whose border runs along Russia's Murmansk, Karelia and Leningrad Regions, became the 31st member of the still-expanding alliance set up at the start of the Cold War in 1949.After Helsinki's accession to NATO, the Russian Federation's land border with the US-led military bloc expanded by more than 1,300 kilometers. The Russia-Finland border stretches from the Nordic nation's south-west along the shore of the Gulf of Finland toward the Kola Peninsula in the north. Moscow has repeatedly said it will be forced to take retaliatory measures and that Finland's accession to NATO will have a negative impact on its relations with Russia.
finland nato membership, arms procurement, david's sling air defence system, nato expansion, finnish armed forces
Finland is expected to become the first operator of David's Sling outside of Israel, extending the operational range and altitude of its ground-based air defense capabilities,
Helsinki has voiced plans to purchase Israel's David's Sling missile defense system as part of a $344-million deal.
The announcement came just days after Finland joined the NATO military alliance and set out on an effort to boost the Nordic country's air defense capabilities.
"The David's Sling system will extend the operational range of Finland's ground-based air defense capabilities significantly," it said in a statement.
According to Defense Minister Antti Kaikkonen, the new acquisition will "create a new capability for the Finnish Defense Forces to intercept targets at high altitude."
David's Sling system is a joint venture by Israeli Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and US arms contractor Raytheon. It is designed to intercept planes, drones, tactical ballistic missiles, medium- to long-range rockets and cruise missiles fired at ranges between 40 and 300 kilometers. Following the procurement, Finland will become the first operator of David's Sling outside of Israel.
The Nordic nation formally joined the US-led military bloc last week, ending its long-standing policy of a bridge between the East and the West since the end of World War II in 1945.
Helsinki joined NATO as Turkiye's government accepted its bid nearly one year after Finland initially filed for membership in the bloc together with Sweden, with both countries leaving behind any pretence of non-alignment following decades of joint military drills, overseas operations and arms procurement.
The Nordic country, whose border runs along Russia's Murmansk, Karelia and Leningrad Regions, became the 31st member of the still-expanding alliance set up at the start of the Cold War in 1949.

It is one of the few European nations to have retained a conscription army following the end of the Cold War. The military of the sparsely-populated country is known for having several outsized assets, including Europe's largest artillery. The country of 5.5 million has more artillery pieces than France and Germany, two of the EU's most populous countries and military heavyweights, combined.

After Helsinki's accession to NATO, the Russian Federation's land border with the US-led military bloc expanded by more than 1,300 kilometers. The Russia-Finland border stretches from the Nordic nation's south-west along the shore of the Gulf of Finland toward the Kola Peninsula in the north. Moscow has repeatedly said it will be forced to take retaliatory measures and that Finland's accession to NATO will have a negative impact on its relations with Russia.
