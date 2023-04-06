https://sputnikglobe.com/20230406/finnish-militarists-used-ukraine-conflict-to-end-74-year-neutrality-from-nato-1109190490.html

Finnish Militarists Used Ukraine Conflict to End 74-Year Neutrality From NATO

Finnish Militarists Used Ukraine Conflict to End 74-Year Neutrality From NATO

Finland has diched its historical neutrality to become the latest member of NATO. Glenn Diesen pointed out that the military bloc's continued eastward expansion towards Russia's borders actually endangers its members' security.

2023-04-06T13:38+0000

2023-04-06T13:38+0000

2023-04-06T13:38+0000

world

nato

nato expansion

nato membership

finland

russia

ukraine

soviet union

warsaw pact

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn2.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/07/03/1096913658_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_9d4b2918d90cff3a843246f5ea3e47f5.jpg

Finnish Military and political leaders have exploited public fears over the conflict in Ukraine to achieve their goal of NATO membership, an academic has said.Finland formally joined the US-dominated military bloc on Wednesday, ending the policy of neutrality between east and west since the end of the Second World War in 1945.The Nordic country which borders Russia's Murmansk, Karelia and Leningrad regions becomes the 31st member of the still-expanding alliance set up in April 1949 — six years before the founding of the Warsaw Treaty Organisation that NATO ostensibly opposed and which dissolved in 1991.Glenn Diesen told Sputnik that before the Russian special military operation to defend the Donetsk and Lugansk Peoples' Republics from NATO-sponsored Ukrainian aggression, public opinion in Finland and fellow applicant Sweden was strongly in favour of continued non-alignment."This is the role they took... after the Second World War and throughout the Cold War," he added. "And this also built into the national identities of the countries: they consider themselves to be neutral. And the public therefore have not been on board."But, the historian noted, the launch of Russia's military operation in February 2022 "created a lot of concern and fear among many, both in Finland and Sweden" — and for the first time, "we saw the public getting on board with NATO." That explained the rush by the two Nordic countries' leaders to apply for NATO membership, he said."They want to get into NATO as quick as possible because at some time, some point, this war will be over and perhaps the public support for NATO will go away," Diesen stressed. "So it's better to get them into NATO now while they have the public on their side."The academic said Finland's entry into NATO was a "great shame" and a "complete disaster"."Finland has been a great success story for neutrality. It's brought security and stability both to itself, but also the wider Scandinavian region. And also it prevented too many direct tensions between Russia and the United States and NATO on the other side," Diesen said. "We really need more neutral states in Europe to keep the dividing lines less militarized. And this is doing the opposite. So one has to also recognize what this has done."He said NATO's latest expansion had doubled the bloc's "front line" with Russia, which has a 1,340-kilometre (830-mile) land border with Finland.He asked how Washington would react if Russia and China formed an anti-US alliance which included Mexico on its southern border. "You see China establishing a security partnership with Solomon Islands on the other side of the Pacific Ocean and Washington's outrage: 'How dare they?' And this is considered to be a threat." But the West expects Russia to believe it has "nothing to fear" and should have no objections, even when NATO's frontier is now "Right next to St Petersburg, its second biggest city" For more in-depth analysis, check out or radio show Fault Lines.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230405/finland-joins-nato-what-benefits-can-the-alliance-expect-1109151574.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230406/kremlin-natos-expansion-towards-russian-borders-causes-concerns-for-countrys-security-1109192759.html

finland

russia

ukraine

soviet union

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

russia, ukraine, nato, finland, glenn diesen, neutrality, sweden, war