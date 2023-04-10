https://sputnikglobe.com/20230410/russian-ambassador-un-security-council-should-not-duplicate-work-of-general-assembly-1109329569.html

Russian Ambassador: UN Security Council Should Not Duplicate Work of General Assembly

The UN Security Council should not duplicate the work of the General Assembly on global measures but must respond to threats to peace and security arising from weapons transfers, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said on Monday.

The Russian ambassador pointed out that the states comprising the so-called collective West are not sincere in their support for responsible transfers of weapons, as shown by the Ukraine crisis. Nebenzia made the remarks during an event at the UN Security Council dubbed "Risks stemming from violations of the agreements regulating the export of weapons and military equipment." The gathering is one of the signature events during Russia's presidency of the UN Security Council in April.Western ambassadors did not attend the meeting but were represented by deputy ambassadors and diplomatic experts.

