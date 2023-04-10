International
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukraine Changes Some Military Plans After Leak of US Intelligence Documents, Reports Say
Ukraine Changes Some Military Plans After Leak of US Intelligence Documents, Reports Say
The Ukrainian military command has amended some military plans due to the leak of classified US intelligence documents, US media reported on Monday, citing sources.
A source close to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenksy told the broadcaster that Kiev had already changed some of its military plans because of the leak. Although media did not specify what has been altered, it noted that in late February, Zelensky suggested striking Russian deployment points inside its territory, in the Rostov Region, with drones, as Ukraine does not have long-range missiles that can reach these targets, according to the Pentagon's leaked report. The source also told the news outlet that Ukrainian officials were not surprised with the fact that the US has been spying on them, however, they were quite concerned with the leakage itself.Last week, media reported, citing officials familiar with the matter, that a new trove of classified documents had leaked online that included US military documents relating to Ukraine, China, and the Middle East. Some of the materials exposed alleged weaknesses of the Ukrainian air defense and low ammunition stock.
06:11 GMT 10.04.2023
A Ukrainian serviceman prepares a D-30 howitzer to fire toward Russian positions near Artemovsk, eastern Ukraine, on March 21, 2023
A Ukrainian serviceman prepares a D-30 howitzer to fire toward Russian positions near Artemovsk, eastern Ukraine, on March 21, 2023
© AFP 2023 / SERGEY SHESTAK
