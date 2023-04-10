https://sputnikglobe.com/20230410/ukraine-leaks-has-the-pentagon-gone-rogue-against-biden-1109332255.html

Ukraine Leaks: Has the Pentagon Gone Rogue on Biden?

Ukraine Leaks: Has the Pentagon Gone Rogue on Biden?

The White House continues to reel from the publication of tranches of classified intelligence documents on the situation in Ukraine and other sensitive matters. Kiev officials rushed to blame Russia for the leak. However, veteran intelligence expert Gregory Copley believes the leaks likely came from within the corridors of power in Washington.

2023-04-10T18:48+0000

2023-04-10T18:48+0000

2023-04-10T19:06+0000

analysis

pentagon leaks

ukraine

russia

us

nato

leak

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0a/1109332088_0:109:1170:767_1920x0_80_0_0_a469a7454bddcbb473ccca29b955eaae.jpg

US officials are scrambling to find the culprits behind the leak of troves of highly sensitive security assessments which appeared to reveal some unpleasant hard truths about the NATO-Russia proxy war in Ukraine, with both the Pentagon and the Department of Justice launching probes to try to root out the leakers.Officials in Kiev have dismissed the documents, which expose severe weaknesses in Ukraine’s air defenses, staggering Ukrainian losses and Russian casualties far below previously-released Ukrainian and Pentagon estimates, calling them “Russian propaganda” and accusing Moscow of doctoring them. The Kremlin dismissed the tendency to “always blame everything on Russia” as a “disease” suffered by adversaries.But the likely leakers are much closer to home, with their motives related to the growing disconnect between the Biden administration’s fantastical view of the Ukrainian crisis and the somber reality, intelligence expert Gregory Copley believes.Copley, president of the International Strategic Studies Association, a Washington-based think tank specializing in national and international security and strategic policy, and founder of the Global Information System – a private intelligence service catering to governments, says that behind the scenes, support for Ukraine among various agencies in Washington has been “fracturing” for some time.Saying it’s “impossible” to say at this stage who leaked the information, Copley pointed out that there are many actors in DC who may have had the capacity and motive to do so. “The sort of information would have been fairly broadly distributed within the administration, and because there are so many people frustrated with the White House's attitude toward Ukraine, there are a lot of people who would have been happy to see this information become public.”At the same time, the Pentagon could not express any frustration with Biden out in the open, owing to the chain of command and the fact that public criticism of the commander-in-chief is out of the question for active duty officers, Copley noted.But the DoD’s growing skepticism isn’t hard to explain, according to the observer, from its position on the comparative long-term threat to the US posed by Russia and China, to the military’s awareness that decades of creeping NATO expansion in Eastern Europe, and attempts to swallow Ukraine, would inevitably provoke a response from the Russian bear.The veteran security analyst says he has consciously sought to convey in his advisory capacity to US military audiences that Kiev and its Western patrons simply don’t have the same “strategic depth” and “existential necessary” for victory that Moscow does.As for Kiev, he noted, the Zelensky government “literally can only fight this war as long as the United States supplies it with money and technology,” and “even then, the results would only be deferring the inevitable” Russian victory.Saying he could only speculate on what the leakers of the documents were trying to achieve, Copley suggested that the goal may have been to inject “a tone of realism” into the public discussion on Ukraine, and perhaps bring the prospect of peace talks closer to reality.“Until now, all Western policy toward the war and towards supporting Ukraine has been done on the basis of very, very selective and biased propaganda which reinforced the White House's message that Russia must be defeated and Ukraine must be defended. That was unrealistic from the beginning. Now we are seeing a much more detailed, complex and balanced discussion beginning to emerge in the West about the importance of this war, or the relative importance of this war, and the ramifications of the war for the global strategic posture as a whole,” the observer summed up.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230410/what-do-we-know-so-far-about-leaked-pentagon-documents-1109311855.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230410/ukraine-changes-some-military-plans-after-leak-of-us-intelligence-documents-reports-say-1109308147.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230408/scott-ritter-us-document-leak-much-ado-about-nothing-1109280151.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

ukraine, leak, documents, pentagon, joe biden, biden administration, department of defense, infighting