https://sputnikglobe.com/20230410/why-us-ban-on-russian-aluminum-may-prove-lucky-break-for-europe-1109331187.html

Why US Ban on Russian Aluminum May Prove Lucky Break for Europe

Why US Ban on Russian Aluminum May Prove Lucky Break for Europe

The Biden administration has slapped a 200 percent duty on Russian-made new aluminum and scrap, with the tariffs stepping fully into force this week. While the move was obviously designed to put a dent in Russia’s aluminum producers, American industrialists may ultimately be the ones left holding the bag. Here’s why.

2023-04-10T17:18+0000

2023-04-10T17:18+0000

2023-04-10T17:18+0000

economy

aluminum

rusal

sanctions

tariffs

duties

trade duties

import duties

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106655/92/1066559216_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_2d6ed5a6784030508617e7a48fe04384.jpg

The 200 percent duty on Russian aluminum that entered into force on Monday may cause some economic pain for Russian producers over the short term, but in the long term will leave US manufacturers in an unenviable position, according to Dr. Leonid Khazanov, a leading Russian economist specializing in industry and energy.In an interview with Sputnik, Khazanov explained that formally, Washington’s restrictions are driven by national security concerns, and the interests of “protecting the US’ domestic market from Russian exports.” In reality, the observer said, “we’re talking solely about an attempt to increase sanctions pressure on Russia, based on how the sanctions already introduced seem to have worked very poorly or have had no effect at all.”According to the economist, the inclusion of primary aluminum could be “quite unpleasant” for Russia, since it means producers will have to reorient to other markets, find new clients or expand sales to existing ones.“The second option is deliveries to Asia – India, China, and possibly Japan, if they want to take it. The Japanese banned the export of aluminum to Russia, although we never bought it from them and on the contrary, Japan itself is a major importer of aluminum, importing about 2 million tons,” the observer added. Like the Europeans, Japan would probably ask for a discount, “under the pretext of sanctions-related toxicity,” but this may prove acceptable to Russia, since the domestic market “has seen better days” and likely wouldn’t know what do with so much excess metal.Sanctions Danger?Negotiating with Europe could prove difficult, given the sanctions-happy bureaucracy in Brussels, but if national self-interest and restrictions imposed in 2022 are anything to go by (which left non-ferrous metals off sanctions list), the bloc may cave, Khazanov believes.“What is Europe’s problem right now? On the one hand, their aluminum production has declined sharply. On the other, their automotive production volumes are slowly recovering. It’s not easy for European automakers to live in such conditions; they have few purchasing options. It’s either Russia or the Middle East or China. It’s not advantageous for them to buy from China for political reasons, because for the past 20 years the EU has fought off Chinese aluminum imports in every way possible after they periodically overwhelmed the local market. As for the Middle East, their producers could very easily raise prices. Which leaves Russia. If Europe wants to impose sanctions on Russian aluminum – no problem, they will depend on Chinese and Middle Eastern suppliers. That’s not good for them. The latter could lower prices in order to strengthen their presence, and then jack them up.”As for Russia, its reorientation to new markets away from the US will likely take between six months and a year, and require negotiations, the signing of agreements, logistics, etc., the observer says. Khazanov is hopeful that Russian aluminum giant RUSAL will be able to reorient its production away without reducing output.According to Khazanov, the US is now likely to turn to Canadian aluminum to replace supplies it once got from Russia, and attempt to increase domestic production. “But it’s unlikely that they will succeed because of the rather high cost of energy resources,” exacerbated by market whims and the lack of state regulation.“If we look at primary aluminum production in the US over the last 10-20 years, we see a systematic drop due to high energy costs, while the production of secondary aluminum has increased as an alternative. In principle, the production of secondary aluminum in the US still has room for expansion, but there is a problem with the availability of scrap, because there is no excess scrap in the US, and would need to be purchased wherever available, most likely Mexico. Accordingly, prices could rise in these conditions,” the economist concluded.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230408/cost-of-sanctions-foreign-firms-suffer-2-bln-losses-after-leaving-russia-1109269563.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230407/biden-extends-emergency-authorizing-russia-sanctions-over-ukraine-for-another-year-1109249057.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

united states, aluminum, russia, rusal, european union, duties, trade, restrictions