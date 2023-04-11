https://sputnikglobe.com/20230411/race-for-exporter-of-the-year-kicks-off-in-russia-1109337310.html

Race for 'Exporter of the Year' Kicks Off in Russia

The Russian Export Center (REC, part of VEB.RF) announced the start of the All-Russian contest "Exporter of the Year" in 2023 and started accepting applications from April 10.

Applications can be submitted until June 30 by filling out an electronic form on the REC website. Joining the "Exporter of the Year" contest is free. Large companies, as well as small and medium-size enterprises, along with individual entrepreneurs, can take part in the event. This year, the competition will have a new nomination for SMEs: "The best exporter in the sphere of electronic commerce". Any exporters of non-resource, non-energy products will be able to throw their hat into the ring. Winners will be chosen in 20 nominations. It is possible to apply for the main contest among large businesses and SMEs in the nominations of "Exporter of the Year in Industry", "Exporter of the Year in Engineering", "Exporter of the Year in Basic Agro-Industrial Products", "Exporter of the Year in Finished Food" (high redistribution), "Exporter of the Year in Services", and "Trader of the Year". In addition, SMEs can still participate in the competition in additional categories: "Responsible Exporter (ESG)", "Best Female Exporter", "Best Young Business Exporter", "Breakthrough of the Year", and "Best Exporter in Electronic Commerce". Large businesses, in addition to major ones, can also compete in the following categories: "Responsible Exporter (ESG)", "Best Female Exporter" and "New Geography". Winners will be determined in two stages. For the first stage, at the level of each federal district, the winners will be announced from August to September (the dates of the ceremonies will be announced additionally). Then, the winners will be chosen from those companies that clinched first place in the district, at the federal level. The awards ceremony will take place in October 2023 at the "Made in Russia" International Export Forum, with top government officials in attendance.Companies that have no outstanding obligations to pay taxes, fees, insurance premiums, fines or penalties, or overdue debts to the budget of the Russian Federation may participate in the contest. Foreign legal entities as well as companies where foreign firms are the founders and (or) participants are not allowed to be the nominees. At the initial stage, only one document will be requested from exporters: an electronic copy of the Tax Registration Certificate (a copy of an INN). The contest is supported by VEB.RF, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Economic Development, the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Communications.

