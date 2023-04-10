https://sputnikglobe.com/20230410/made-in-russia-stand-at-vietnam-expo-2023-draws-over-100-meetings-rec-reports-1109317552.html

The Vietnam Expo 2023 ended in Hanoi, where Russian exporters held more than 100 business meetings with Vietnamese counterparties, including government officials, large distributors and retail chains, industrial enterprises and IT companies, as part of a collective stand under the Made in Russia brand, the Russian Export Center (REC) said.

"More than 40 Vietnamese distributors were introduced to domestic food products, logistics and IT solutions, as well as products in the field of industrial, and oil and gas equipment. The total potential of the meetings is estimated at more than 7 million dollars", the report said. In the Made in Russia business zone at the Vietnam Expo 2023, two agreements on cooperation and food supplies to Vietnam were signed based on the results of the negotiations. "The Vietnam Expo 2023 exhibition platform provided Russian companies with ample opportunities to present their products to many Vietnamese visitors and the local business community. Over the four days in the Made in Russia business zone, we recorded strong interest in Russian exporters' products from Vietnamese buyers. A targeted approach to organizing business meetings as well as the initial results are encouraging and offer hope that long-term cooperation between Russian and Vietnamese companies will follow," Tatiana Ahn, managing director for the organization of congress and exhibition events and business missions of REC (part of VEB.RF), said.

