Supposed Intelligence Leak Exposes US Spying on Adversaries and Allies

Supposed Intelligence Leak Exposes US Spying on Adversaries and Allies

Pentagon officials hint that the leaked documents are real and on the other hand both belligerent parties (Ukraine and Russia) allege that the story is a complete fabrication.

Supposed Intelligence leak exposes U.S. spying on adversaries and allies On the one hand Pentagon officials hint that the leaked documents are real and on the other hand both belligerent parties (Ukraine and Russia) allege that the story is a complete fabrication.

Ray McGovern, Former CIA analyst and co-founder, Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity joined the show to discuss the alleged intelligence leak that exposed US spying on adversaries and allies. Mark Sleboda, a Moscow-based international relations and security analyst, joined the discussion to provide analysis of the alleged intelligence leak story and discusses the problems that Ukraine is having. As the spring offensive nears, Ukraine is drafting reinforcements. The government is conscripting men and in some instances snatching people off of the streets. K. J. Noh, peace activist, writer, teacher and political analyst highlights the problems with the Washington Posts article China’s new world order is taking shape. He also highlights the economic conflict that is demonstrated by Tesla opening a factory in Shanghai to produce its Megapack large-scale batteries.Jon Jeter, journalist and author discusses the Caitlin Johnstone article, Washington Says ‘Journalism Is Not A Crime’. This demonstrates the hypocrisy as the United States calls for the release of WSJ reporter Evan Gershkovich claiming that “…journalism is not a crime…” while continuing the persecution and extradition of Julian Assange.Laith Marouf, award-winning broadcaster, political analyst and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon joins the show to discuss the President of Turkiye, Recep Erdogan stating that the “Islamic world should be united against Israel’s attacks in Palestine” during a phone conversation with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. Laith also discussed that a Saudi delegation has arrived in the Yemeni city of Sanaa to negotiate with the Houthis. Dr. Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics, University of Missouri-Kansas City joined the show to discuss that fact that Macron has no interest in ‘decoupling’ from China. During his visit to China, Macron put business before politics that secured big new deals for Airbus and other national firms. Dr. Tauheed also discussed the WSJ article, Auditors Didn’t Flag Risks Building Up in Banks. Bond losses such as those at Silicon Valley Bank could have been raised as ‘critical audit matters’.Professor Dan Kovalik, Professor of International Human Rights at the University of Pittsburgh School of Law - US Republican Senator Marco Rubio said, commenting on recent remarks by French President Emmanuel Macron on Europe’s role in dispute over Taiwan, that the United States should probably leave the European Union to deal with the Ukraine crisis alone. He also discusses how the US involvement in Syria demonstrates how contractors are still used to fight America’s wars.Professor Marjorie Cohn, professor emerita at Thomas Jefferson School of Law discusses her article, New York Indictment Is Just the Beginning of Trump’s Mounting Legal Woes. She believes in the historic Indictment and accompanying Statement of Facts, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has amassed a strong case against Trump. Statements of Facts, which provide a road map of the case, are frequently used in complex white-collar crime cases.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

