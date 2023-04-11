https://sputnikglobe.com/20230411/us-creating-biological-weapon-components-near-russias-borders-russian-defense-ministry-1109349596.html
US Creating Biological Weapon Components Near Russia's Borders: Russian Defense Ministry
The United States is creating components of biological weapons in the immediate vicinity of Russia's borders, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian armed forces, said on Tuesday.
"According to the results of the analysis of documentation and the interview of eyewitnesses, we have no doubt that the United States, under the guise of ensuring global biosafety, conducted dual-use research, including the creation of biological weapons components in the immediate vicinity of the Russian borders," Kirillov said, adding that such work have been carried out at US biological facilities Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (LPR and DPR) and Kherson regions. Russia analyzed more than 2,000 documents of various plans confirming the implementation of military biological projects on the territory of Ukraine, the official added.
US Creating Biological Weapon Components Near Russia's Borders: Russian Defense Ministry
"According to the results of the analysis of documentation and the interview of eyewitnesses, we have no doubt that the United States, under the guise of ensuring global biosafety, conducted dual-use research, including the creation of biological weapons components in the immediate vicinity of the Russian borders," Kirillov said, adding that such work have been carried out at US biological facilities Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics (LPR and DPR) and Kherson regions.
Russia analyzed more than 2,000 documents of various plans confirming the implementation of military biological projects on the territory of Ukraine, the official added.
"I would like to note that none of the facts announced by Russian Defense Ministry were rejected by the United States, no one, including Western countries, had doubts about the authenticity of the published documents," Kirillov said.
In February 2022, the Russian Defense Ministry discovered the existence of 30 US-funded biological laboratories
in Ukraine. According to Moscow, Washington has spent over $200 million on the biological laboratories in Ukraine, which were part of the US military biological program.
In June 2022, the Pentagon said that the United States has helped provide support to 46 biological laboratories in Ukraine in order to improve biological security and monitor diseases.