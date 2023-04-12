https://sputnikglobe.com/20230412/biden-administration-declares-fentanyl-xylazine-emerging-threat-to-us-1109398796.html

Biden Administration Declares Fentanyl-Xylazine 'Emerging Threat' to US

Biden Administration Declares Fentanyl-Xylazine 'Emerging Threat' to US

The Biden administration has designated xylazine combined with fentanyl an "emerging threat" to the United States for their significant and worsening negative health consequences on the country's population, Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) Director Rahul Gupta said on Wednesday.

2023-04-12T16:52+0000

2023-04-12T16:52+0000

2023-04-12T16:52+0000

americas

us

fentanyl

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0c/13/1091636416_0:231:2730:1767_1920x0_80_0_0_51c945c70d53bdbaf069c2bfb2f7b3cb.jpg

"By declaring xylazine combined with fentanyl as an emerging threat, we are being proactive in our approach to save lives and creating new tools for public health and public safety officials and communities across the Nation. To parents, loved ones, community leaders, and those affected by xylazine use: I want you to know that help is on the way," Gupta said. Gupta pointed out that as a physician he is deeply troubled about the devastating impact of the fentanyl-xylazine combination, adding that he is immensely concerned about what the threat means for the United States. President Joe Biden's drug policy adviser also noted this is the first time that federal officials have used the designation authority since Congress passed it in 2018. The Biden administration has said it will take steps to publicize a comprehensive government response that includes evidence-based prevention, treatment and supply reduction of fentanyl-xylazine in the United States. Meanwhile, ONDCP is set to convene an interagency working group to develop a national response plan to the newly declared threat, including creating protocols on testing, treatment and supportive care, among other measures.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230408/cocaine--crack-are-back-in-nyc-and-fentanyl-makes-everything-much-worse---reports-1109281968.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, biden administration, fentanyl, emerging threat