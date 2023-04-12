https://sputnikglobe.com/20230412/bidens-dublin-love-in-cover-for-drawing-ireland-into-ukraine-conflict-activist-says-1109389417.html

Biden's Dublin Love-In Cover for Drawing Ireland Into Ukraine Conflict, Activist Says

Biden's Dublin Love-In Cover for Drawing Ireland Into Ukraine Conflict, Activist Says

Joe Biden is in Ireland ostensibly to commemorate the 1998 Belfast peace agreement and to visit his ancestors' home towns. But Phil Kelly said his real purpose was to ensure Dublin walks in lock-step with Washington.

2023-04-12T16:29+0000

2023-04-12T16:29+0000

2023-04-12T16:29+0000

world

joe biden

northern ireland

republic of ireland

ireland

ukraine

european union (eu)

brexit

nato

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0c/1109390334_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_59cb6290f627675ec029eb22bbe243ce.jpg

Wooing Irish leaders to closer ties with NATO and support for Ukraine is on the agenda of US President Joe Biden's Ireland trip, says a nationalist activist.Biden flew to Belfast on Tuesday to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement that mostly ended three decades of sectarian violence between republicans and unionists.He will fly back on Friday after touring the Republic of Ireland, the country he claims as his ancestral homeland.Biden's trip was overshadowed by the ongoing row over Northern Ireland's post-Brexit limbo between the UK and the European Union (EU) single market, along with threats of a bombing campaign by Irish Republican Army (IRA) splinter group the New IRA. However, Belfast-based activist Phil Kelly told Sputnik that media speculation that the city was set to erupt in violence during Biden's visit was "vastly overstated."He said Washington would continue to play a role in the Northern Irish peace process, but questioned how much Biden personally does when he "seems to struggle to know what day of the week it is or what country he's currently visiting."But he said one only had to look at annual St Patrick's Day celebrations in the US where Irish politicians can be seen "fawning around the Biden administration and bowing at the altar of US capitalism."But he said unionists must come to terms with the "huge," well-organised and funded republican lobby in the US — which Biden courts with his claims to Irish ancestry."It's part of the political establishment that's not going to go away," Kelly said, dismissing the notion that "you're suddenly going to get a US administration saying, let's listen to the concerns of intransigent unionism, which went to Washington, DC, and insulted the US administration."Biden's visit was also met by protests from opponents of ever-closer ties between the officially-neutral Republic of Ireland and US-led military bloc NATO — especially in light of its support for Ukraine in its conflict with Russia.The Belfast-based activist pointed out that Dublin continues to allow the US Air Force to use Shannon Airport in western Ireland as a "staging post" for military flights.Amid the Ukraine conflict "there's now questions within Ireland about maybe it's time to move away from neutrality as a nation — not that we have any real meaningful neutrality," he noted. "Irish neutrality is neutrality almost in name only now, because of its involvement in supporting NATO powers in their proxy war in Ukraine."Regardless of one's stance on the "morality" of Russia's de-Nazification operation in Ukraine, it has accelerated the "end of the US empire, of domination of the unipolar world," Kelly said, adding: "What we're seeing is the emergence of the multipolar world. That's something that should be celebrated."But he worried that Ireland was becoming "even more entwined" with the EU and US imperial interests."That doesn't serve the interests of Ireland as an independent sovereign nation," Kelly said. "It undermines it, and it's something that anyone who believes in sovereignty and independence should be should be struggling against."For more in-depth analysis, follow our radio show Political Misfits.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230412/joe-biden-claims-hes-irish-but-does-he-really-have-links-to-the-emerald-isle-1109380557.html

northern ireland

republic of ireland

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

us, ireland, ukraine, joe biden, belfast, dublin, uk, brexit