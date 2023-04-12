https://sputnikglobe.com/20230412/borrells-visit-to-china-to-contribute-to-global-stability-chinese-foreign-ministry-1109384029.html

Borrell's Visit to China to Contribute to Global Stability - Chinese Foreign Ministry

The visit of EU chief diplomat Josep Borrell to China will contribute to the global stability, as well as give a new impetus to relations between China and the European Union, the spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry

"[This visit] will give a new impetus to the development of relations between China and the EU, as well as [contribute to] the global peace and stability," the diplomat told a briefing. Wang also noted that China and the EU are two major powers in the multipolar world, and Chinese-European relations have an impact around the globe. China and the EU should strengthen strategic interaction and coordination, enhance mutual trust, focus on cooperation, overcome external interference, and work together to meet global challenges, he added. Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in China for an official three-day visit at the invitation of the Chinese leader, Xi Jinping. Prior to that, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez visited Beijing on March 31 and held talks with Xi.On Tuesday, Brussels announced Borrell will visit China from April 13-15.

