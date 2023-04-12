Depleted Uranium Shells Supplies to Ukraine Threaten Humanity: Turkey's Presidential Candidate

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230412/depleted-uranium-shells-supplies-to-ukraine-threaten-humanity-turkeys-presidential-candidate-1109373068.html
Muharrem Ince, a Turkish presidential candidate from the Homeland Party (Memleket Partisi), has said in an interview with Sputnik that deliveries of munitions containing depleted uranium to Ukraine are a threat to humanity as a whole.
04:48 GMT 12.04.2023 (Updated: 05:45 GMT 12.04.2023)
BOLU, Turkey (Sputnik) - Muharrem Ince, a Turkish presidential candidate from the Homeland Party (Memleket Partisi), has said in an interview with Sputnik that deliveries of munitions containing depleted uranium to Ukraine are a threat to humanity as a whole.
"Signals, which are being sent through deliveries of munitions containing depleted uranium, pose a threat not only to Russia and Turkey but to all of humanity. The entire humanity should oppose it," Ince said.
"I think Britons should act more carefully on the matter," he added.
In March, UK Minister of State for Defense Annabel Goldie said that the country would provide Ukraine with depleted uranium tank ammunition
, including armor-piercing shells for the 14 Challenger 2 battle tanks UK is planning to supply to Ukraine. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further escalation of the situation.
Presidential and parliamentary elections are scheduled to be held in Turkey on May 14. Kemal Kilicdaroglu, put forward by a six-party opposition alliance, is considered incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's main opponent. The list of presidential candidates also includes Ince and Sinan Ogan of the ATA Alliance.