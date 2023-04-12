https://sputnikglobe.com/20230412/poland-aims-to-host-production-of-depleted-uranium-ammo-for-us-abrams-tanks-1109448909.html
Poland Aims to Host Production of Depleted Uranium Ammo for US Abrams Tanks
Poland wants to host production of ammunition containing depleted uranium for US Abrams tanks, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday.
"We are trying to make Poland a host of the production of ammunition for Abrams tanks, ammunition with depleted uranium, state-of-the-art ammunition," Morawiecki said in a speech, aired by Polish television.Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki also said that Poland wants to host a European maintenance center for the US Abrams tanks.“I spoke here [the prime minister is visiting the United States] with the US military, with the management of the enterprise [Lockheed Martin] about the possibility of locating an enterprise in Poland that will repair and service Abrams tanks in Europe,” Morawiecki said.According to Morawiecki, before only the US military used Abrams tanks but Poland had purchased 116 such tanks earlier this year. The official added that Romania is also thinking about purchasing Abrams tanks.“It is important for me to place in Poland a maintenance center and a service center for Abrams tanks for the whole of Europe,” Morawiecki said.
