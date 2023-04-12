https://sputnikglobe.com/20230412/russian-defense-ministry-probes-240-dangerous-diseases-pathogens-found-in-4-ukrainian-labs-1109379589.html

Russian Defense Ministry Probes 240 Dangerous Diseases Pathogens Found in 4 Ukrainian Labs

The Russian Defense Ministry is investigating 240 pathogens of dangerous diseases found in four laboratories in Ukraine, including cholera and anthrax, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian armed forces, said on Wednesday.

"We actually worked in four laboratories. In those laboratories that we found, about 240 pathogenic substances of various types were found, we are studying them and continue to study them. Most of them concern anthrax, cholera," Kirillov said during his address in the upper house. Russia has vaccines and drugs against such diseases, the official said, adding that the ministry cooperates with the Health Ministry and consumer safety watchdog Rospotrebnadzor on the matter.In February 2022, the Russian Defense Ministry discovered the existence of 30 US-funded biological laboratories in Ukraine. According to Moscow, Washington has spent over $200 million on the biological laboratories in Ukraine, which were part of the US military biological program.In June 2022, the US admitted funding 46 biolabs in Ukraine. However, the US government and Ukraine deny the military purposes of these laboratories and claim it was for peaceful research.Russia accused the US and Ukraine of violating the Biological Weapons Convention, which entered into effect in 1972 and was signed by most countries.

