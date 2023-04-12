https://sputnikglobe.com/20230412/saudi-arabia-vows-to-make-every-effort-to-resolve-syrian-crisis-1109448123.html

Saudi Arabia Vows to Make Every Effort to Resolve Syrian Crisis

Saudi Arabia Vows to Make Every Effort to Resolve Syrian Crisis

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud held a telephone conversation with UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen, during which he reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s readiness to make every effort to achieve a political settlement in Syria, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

2023-04-12T18:29+0000

2023-04-12T18:29+0000

2023-04-12T18:29+0000

world

saudi arabia

syria

syrian crisis

syrian settlement

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/03/0d/1108350804_0:0:3102:1745_1920x0_80_0_0_f5e554e869d4110253d84605b1445f03.jpg

Earlier in the day, Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad arrived in Saudi Arabia to hold talks with Faisal bin Farhan to discuss a political solution to the crisis in Syria. On Friday, the foreign ministers of the Gulf Arab nations, Iraq, Egypt, and Jordan will hold a meeting in Jeddah to discuss Syria’s return to the League of Arab States, after its membership was suspended over the 2011 unrest. Since 2011, Syria has been engulfed in a civil war, with Syrian President Bashar Assad's troops fighting against various armed groups, including terrorists. The same year, the West and the Arab League imposed unilateral sanctions against Assad's government over alleged human rights violations and persecution of the country's opposition.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20210519/mbs-diplomacy-saudi-arabias-alleged-detente-with-syria-is-part-of-bigger-plan-mideast-expert-says-1082928772.html

saudi arabia

syria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

saudi arabia, syria, syrian crisis, geir pedersen, syrian settlement