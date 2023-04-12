https://sputnikglobe.com/20230412/tennessee-legislator-expulsions-latest-in-assault-on-democratic-rights-1109368554.html

Tennessee Legislator Expulsions Latest in Assault on Democratic Rights

NYC Construction Workers File NLRB Complaint, ICJ Considers Essequibo Strip Dispute, Report Alleges Tesla Workers Shared Sensitive Photos

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Amir Khafagy, an award-winning journalist based out of New York City who you can follow on Twitter @AmirKhafagy91 to discuss an ongoing labor struggle at the Best Super Cleaning “body shop” in New York City for safer conditions and better wages, how Best Super Cleaning has attempted to prevent workers from organizing and how workers fought back, the support that workers have received from other organizations and community groups, and how this case demonstrates the intersection between immigration and labor justice.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Ricardo Vaz, political analyst & editor at Venezuelanalysis.com to discuss a recent ruling by the International Court of Justice rejecting Venezuela’s objections to a case brought by Guyana over the disputed Essequibo strip, the origins of the dispute in colonialism and how the Monroe Doctrine played a part in it, and how oil giants currently drilling in the region are amassing massive profits while this dispute plays out.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by technologist Chris Garaffa, co-host of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast to discuss a report documenting the sharing of sensitive photos collected by Tesla vehicles among Tesla employees, how technology is being used to prevent migrants from coming to the European Union, and how an undersea cable being built by Chinese companies exposes how geopolitical conflicts are spilling over into the ability to connect to the internet.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Gerald Horne, Moores Professor of History and African American Studies at the University of Houston, and author of dozens of books, including “The Counter-Revolution of 1836: Texas Slavery & Jim Crow and the Roots of US Fascism” to discuss the expulsion of two Black legislators in Tennessee following their participation in a protest demanding action on gun control and the lessons that this event holds in the struggle against fascism and the creeping right-wing assault on democratic rights, how recent events over Taiwan are continuing to shape the shifting global political order, and what a recent delegation by the South African African National Congress to Moscow and Kamala Harris’ trip to Africa signal about the relationship of Africa to Russia and China.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

