Paul Craig Roberts: Washington Shot Itself in Head by Facilitating De-Dollarization

Paul Craig Roberts: Washington Shot Itself in Head by Facilitating De-Dollarization

US inflation plummeted to 5% in March, down from 9.1% last summer.

Earlier this week, US Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen asserted to the press prior to the World Bank meeting that the US economy is performing exceptionally well, with continued solid job creation, inflation gradually moving down, and robust consumer spending. "I'm not anticipating a downturn in the economy," the Treasury secretary summed up.Does this mean that the US economy is getting back on track? Not so fast, says Dr. Paul Craig Roberts, an American economist and author, who served as assistant secretary of the Treasury in the Reagan administration and associate editor of The Wall Street Journal.There are two ways of measuring jobs: one is the payroll jobs data and the other is the household survey, where they ask individuals. The problem is that the two numbers never match, the economist noted. What's more, the Bureau of Labor Statistics has never been able to reconcile them and is currently using payroll jobs for its measurements. One also has to take a look at those 156,000 jobs, Dr. Roberts continued. Just about one eighth of the jobs have anything to do with producing goods that could possibly be exported to balance the growing trade deficit. Meanwhile, the lion's share of jobs reside in retail trade, i.e. sales, health care and social assistance, leisure and hospitality (in other words, bartenders, waitresses, etc.).Money Supply Shrinking, Banks Growing InsolventAt the same time, money supply growth has turned negative, the former Reagan official highlighted, adding that the last time this happened was the Great Depression. According to him, the unfolding situation is fraught with recession risk.Another reason that the US is in trouble is the 12 years of low interest rate policy by the Federal Reserve, the economist continued. US banks have become reliant on low-rate instruments such as government bonds. Still, a bond's value is the inverse of the interest rate. When the Fed resorted to aggressive interest rate hikes last year, bonds and some other financial instruments went down.Moreover, even though big banks have claimed that they learned their lesson from the 2007-08 crisis, they actually have not: they are still using depositors' money to speculate and to bail themselves out, according to the economist. The result is the public's growing distrust in the banking system and subsequent capital withdrawal.These and other factors make recession in the US highly probable; if it comes, it's unlikely to be mild, especially given that American consumers are heavily in debt, Dr. Roberts noted."Americans, most of them, are hand to mouth," the economist said. "I mean, even people with high incomes are living hand to mouth. Because they spend it all, the mortgage to have a great big house, the mortgage on their house, the mortgage on their expensive cars, the private schools, whatever. So everyone is living on credit. So if you find unemployment rising, how do you meet your debts? How do you service your debts? And so I think the situation is somewhat serious and that a recession, if it happens, would probably be severe."Why De-Dollarization is Bad News for USUnder these circumstances, apparently the most unwise thing was to slap sweeping sanctions on Russia, freeze its Central Bank reserves, sever it from SWIFT, and impose restrictions on China's industries. According to the economist, the Biden administration's policies became a wake-up call not only for Moscow and Beijing, but also for many other developing nations, who started to increasingly de-dollarize. As a result, the demand for dollars in international transactions is falling, while Washington is running massive trade and budget deficits which have to be financed.One might ask how long the greenback will survive and how quick the transition will be away from the dollar. Russia, China, and BRICS in general, are switching to settlements in national currencies. The trend is also spreading into South America and into Africa."So, it means the demise of the dollar as world reserve currency, which means the demise of American power, because American power is based on the ability to pay bills by printing money," Dr. Roberts highlighted. "Nobody else can do that. And that's dependent on the dollar as reserve currency. So what the sanctions did, really Washington shot itself in the head. Yeah, in the head, because it said, 'Hey, you better get out of dollars because we use them as a punishment mechanism.'"Time to Bring US Jobs Back Home Long OverdueBut that's not all. Over the last 30 years, the US has relocated its manufacturing abroad. As a result, when these goods are brought back into the United States, they come in as "imports," the economist continued. So, the trade deficit goes up and has to be financed the way Washington has always financed it – by printing money. "But how's the Fed going or the government going to print dollars to pay its bills, if it's not the reserve currency, is not in universal demand?" the author asked.To complicate matters further, the offshoring of jobs has decimated the American workforce after 30 years, according to Dr. Roberts:Meanwhile, China is poised to have an edge on the US, because the Americans gave it a tremendous advantage by moving their manufacturing to Asia, according to the author. Eventually, the Chinese learned the techniques and the business organization, they got the technology. What's more, the Chinese banks lend for real investment in the economy, while the US banks don't, Dr. Roberts pointed out."Where the American banks lend for the purchase of existing assets, mortgages, or they finance takeovers of existing companies, they engage in financial arbitrage and in debt leveraging," the economist said. "They're not doing anything that helps the real economy. They're financing Wall Street’s gambling casinos. Well, when you have banks that don't perform any useful social function – and the American banks don't – and the Chinese banks are financing real investment, and 80% of the banks in China are socialized, how do you compete? You can't."The only way for the US to get back on track is to overhaul the system and go back to a protected economy, the economist concluded.

