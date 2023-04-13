https://sputnikglobe.com/20230413/pension-reform-opponents-erect-barricades-near-french-constitutional-council---reports-1109460242.html

Video: Pension Reform Opponents Erect Barricades Near French Constitutional Council

Opponents of raising the retirement age in France have erected barricades of trash containers outside the entrance to the French Constitutional Council amid the 12th nationwide protest against pension reform ahead of a key court ruling, French media reported on Thursday.

According to the media reports, the protesters piled about 40 plastic containers on the street leading to the Council building. They also pulled a black banner across the roadway reading "Reform - to the trash" and "Constitutional censorship." Several protesters with smoke bombs reportedly climbed the containers, chanting slogans. No law enforcement officers have been spotted, the broadcaster noted. The 12th nationwide protest against the controversial pension reform is currently taking place in France, gathering some 600,000 people, according to authorities. On April 14, the French Constitutional Council will vote on whether the bill complies with current national legislation. If it is approved, the law will go into effect on September 1. On March 16, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne announced that the government had adopted a law on raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 by 2030 by invoking Article 49.3 of the constitution, which allowed the bill to get passed without parliamentary approval. The decision sparked a strong backlash, prompting people to take to the streets across the country.

