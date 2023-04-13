International
Pentagon Says Classified Documents Leak Was ‘Deliberate Criminal Act’
Pentagon Says Classified Documents Leak Was ‘Deliberate Criminal Act’
The leak of seemingly classified US Defense Department materials was a deliberate criminal act, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Thursday.
“This was a deliberate criminal act,” Ryder said during a press briefing. Ryder declined to provide further comment on the matter, citing the ongoing investigation. The Pentagon has also declined to confirm the veracity of the leaked materials.Top secret Pentagon files leaked online in recent weeks provide sensitive details on a range of security topics, including on Ukraine, China, and the Middle East. The materials allegedly expose weaknesses in Ukrainian air defenses and other details that conflict with earlier US military assessments.The leaked package has also revealed that the US was conducting espionage not only on its opponents but also allies, such as South Korea, which sparked deep concern among US officials, who think that the situation might endanger the US's sources and undermine important international ties.
Pentagon Says Classified Documents Leak Was ‘Deliberate Criminal Act’

18:18 GMT 13.04.2023
This March 27, 2008, file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington.
This March 27, 2008, file photo, shows the Pentagon in Washington. The Pentagon said Tuesday, July 6, 2021, that it is canceling a cloud-computing contract with Microsoft that could eventually have been worth $10 billion and will instead pursue a deal with both Microsoft and Amazon. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.04.2023
© AP Photo / Charles Dharapak
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The leak of seemingly classified US Defense Department materials was a deliberate criminal act, Pentagon Press Secretary Pat Ryder said on Thursday.
“This was a deliberate criminal act,” Ryder said during a press briefing.
Ryder declined to provide further comment on the matter, citing the ongoing investigation. The Pentagon has also declined to confirm the veracity of the leaked materials.
Air National Guard soldiers monitor computer screens - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.04.2023
Americas
FBI Has Arrested Suspect in Intelligence Leak
17:29 GMT
Top secret Pentagon files leaked online in recent weeks provide sensitive details on a range of security topics, including on Ukraine, China, and the Middle East. The materials allegedly expose weaknesses in Ukrainian air defenses and other details that conflict with earlier US military assessments.
The leaked package has also revealed that the US was conducting espionage not only on its opponents but also allies, such as South Korea, which sparked deep concern among US officials, who think that the situation might endanger the US's sources and undermine important international ties.
