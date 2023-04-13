https://sputnikglobe.com/20230413/suspected-leaker-of-pentagon-secret-docs-identified-as-air-national-guardsman-1109486588.html

Suspected Leaker of Pentagon Secret Docs Identified as Air National Guardsman

A member of the Massachusetts Air National Guard is allegedly the leader of a small online gaming chat group where the leak of classified US intelligence documents on the conflict in Ukraine took place over the past months, a American daily reported on Thursday, citing US officials.

The 21-year-old member’s name is Jack Teixeira and he was responsible for overseeing a private online group, Thug Shaker Central, with about 20 to 30 participants, who used the chat to discuss guns and share various memes, according to the report.Investigators are planning to talk to Teixeira about the leak of secret documents.Meanwhile, another American daily reported that the US authorities believe an Air National Guardsman based at Fort Bragg was behind the leak of highly classified military documents online and could arrest the suspect on Thursday.Most of the more than 60 documents that were posted online seem to have originated from the Central Intelligence Agency's Operations Center and the Pentagon's Joint Chiefs of Staff, the report said.What is Pentagon Leak 2023?More than 100 classified US government documents have been leaked on social media sites in recent weeks, apparently showing sensitive intelligence documents on US efforts linked to the conflict in Ukraine and interactions with allies and partners.In particular, the files provide intelligence on a range of sensitive security matters, including Ukrainian air defenses, Russian military activities, and US assessments of the conflict. The documents also revealed that the US was conducting espionage not only on its opponents but also allies, which sparked deep concern among US officials, who think that the situation might endanger the US's sources and undermine important international ties. All of the leaked documents reportedly were color printouts with text, graphics or maps, accessible to about 1,000 people prior to the incident.The leaked materials, the veracity of which has not been confirmed by the US government, first appeared in a chat on the Discord social platform.The group consisted of about 20 people, mostly men and boys, who did not pay much attention last year when a user who went by the nickname "OG" posted messages containing "strange" acronyms and jargon. As per American media reports, the messages appeared to be "near-verbatim transcripts" of classified intelligence documents that OG had "brought home" from his job at an unnamed military base.On April 7, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation started its own inquiry into the source of the leaks. The US Department of Defense, in the meantime, has significantly reduced the number of employees who have access to classified information, according to US media. The Pentagon is also leading an interagency effort to determine the impact the leaks have on US national security.

