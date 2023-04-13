https://sputnikglobe.com/20230413/photos-north-korea-reveals-thursday-launch-tested-new-solid-fuel-hwasong-18-icbm-1109494717.html

Photos: North Korea Reveals Thursday Launch Tested New Solid-Fuel Hwasong-18 ICBM

Photos: North Korea Reveals Thursday Launch Tested New Solid-Fuel Hwasong-18 ICBM

North Korea revealed it tested on Thursday a new Hwasong-18 solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile, a feat which drew widespread condemnation in the region.

State media reported on Friday that the launch had been overseen by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, underscoring that the missile test would effectively advance the nation's counterattack posture.Photos of the launch have since surfaced, and also appear to show the involvement of Kim's young daughter, who has been spotted at previous missile tests this year.North Korea launched a ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan that flew about 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) and landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone on Thursday. The launch prompted the Japanese authorities to issue an evacuation order for the residents of Japan's northernmost island of Hokkaido, which reportedly led to the temporary suspension of high-speed trains and road transport in the north of the country. Despite the brief evacuation order issued on Thursday by the Japanese government, the Friday launch report went on to underline that the test had no "negative impact" on the safety of neighboring countries. It detailed that the first stage of the missile fell in the sea just 10 kilometers off the Hodo Peninsula, with the second stage plummeting into the water at about 335 kilometers east of the North Hamgyong Province.Japan has filed a protest against North Korea through its embassy in Beijing, noting that such actions are a threat to global peace and security, according to Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno. The launch came amid a halt in cross-border communication between the two Koreas. Since Friday morning, the North has stopped responding to regular calls from the South through inter-Korean communication channels, including the military and the unification ministry lines. Thursday's North Korean missile firing marked the ninth launch this year. Last year, Pyongyang launched 37 ballistic missiles.

