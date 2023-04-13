https://sputnikglobe.com/20230413/russian-export-center-supported-291-companies-in-bashkiria-in-2022-1109481206.html

Russian Export Center Supported 291 Companies in Bashkiria in 2022

Russian Export Center Supported 291 Companies in Bashkiria in 2022

The Russian Export Center (REC), part of VEB.ru, supported 291 companies in the Republic of Bashkortostan in 2022. During the year, companies received over 1,600 services, the volume of exports supported in this way amounted to over $278 million, Renat Manyapov, head of the REC's representative office in Ufa, said.

2023-04-13T13:41+0000

2023-04-13T13:41+0000

2023-04-13T13:41+0000

russia

russia

bashkiria

russian export center jsc (rec)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/06/01/1095915180_0:169:3020:1868_1920x0_80_0_0_127bcb47c4c52d125356f6c2810928a0.jpg

According to him, in 2022. exporters were searching for new markets and reorienting themselves to markets of friendly countries. Companies started actively participating in exhibitions and business missions to promote their products there, as well as joining international consultations and regular webinars on logistics held by the Russian Export Center. The My Export platform's digital services have become even more in demand, including partner search, compensation, and analytics services. "In 2022, the usual sales channels stopped working and companies had to adapt their commodity flows to the new challenges. They faced having to reconsider priority markets, build distribution in new countries and look for alternative logistics corridors. The REC provided comprehensive support to our exporters, including promptly transforming support tools," Manyapov said. "In 2022, with the assistance of the Russian Export Center, we launched the series of pilot industry acceleration programs 'Export Fast Track,'" she added."Some 60 companies from the oil and gas, agribusiness and timber industries participated in them. The 'Emergency Export Assistance' project is also being implemented. It was included in the list of best practices and recommended for replication in Russian regions. Some 230 companies have been advised within its framework. 28 of them concluded 65 export contracts and expanded their supply geography. The volume of supported exports exceeded $6 million," the minister said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230407/rec-head-sme-exporters-in-russia-grew-by-15-in-2022-1109247432.html

russia

bashkiria

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian export center, republic of bashkortostan