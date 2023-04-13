https://sputnikglobe.com/20230413/us-considers-troops-in-taiwan-eu-wary-of-china-conflict-artemovsk-on-the-edge-1109453908.html

US Considers Troops in Taiwan; EU Wary of China Conflict; Artemovsk on the Edge

European leaders are distancing themselves from the US hard line on China as the reality of the Ukrainian disaster reveals a crashing empire.

Brian Berletic, writer and youtube host joins us to discuss foreign policy. The US is mulling sending troops to Taiwan. Also, Ukraine will eventually reveal horrible losses and the spring offensive is looming.Mark Sleboda, Moscow based international relations security analyst joins us to discuss Ukraine. The US has been working on biological weapons. Also, Artemovsk (Bakhmut) is 90% taken by Russian forces and Trump speaks out on Nord Stream.George Koo, Journalist, Social Activist, International Business Consultant, Chemical Engineer joins us to discuss China. The Philippines and the US are starting their largest ever military drills. Also, the IMF projects China's economy to grow 5.2% in 2023.Dan Lazare, Investigative Journalist, Author of America's Undeclared War joins us to discuss US policy towards China. French president Emmanuel Macron calls for European sovereignty. Also, Trump complains that Macron is cozying up to China.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon joins us to discuss the Middle East. The Saudi delegation in Yemen is moving towards a peace plan. Also, Syria is about to move back into the Arab fold and Lindsey Graham is meeting with the Saudi Crown prince.Caleb Maupin, Journalist and Political Analyst joins us to discuss the new world order. The US wants full spectrum dominance over the world to preserve corporate profits. Also, we contrast the world bank with the BRICS economic institution.John Burris, Civil Rights Attorney joins us to discuss the charges against president Trump. The Manhattan DA is suing House leader Jim Jordan.Jim Kavanagh, Writer at thepolemicist.net and Counter Punch joins us to discuss Julian Assange. Supporters of Assange rallied at the Department of Justice in DC on Tuesday. Also, several House democrats are calling for his release.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

