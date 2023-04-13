https://sputnikglobe.com/20230413/us-other-nato-countries-use-ukraine-for-mass-hacker-attacks-on-russia---fsb-1109462718.html
US, Other NATO Countries Use Ukraine For Mass Hacker Attacks on Russia - FSB
The United States and other NATO countries use Ukraine for mass hacker attacks on Russia, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday.
"During the analysis of identified computer threats, data was obtained indicating that the United States and NATO countries use the Ukrainian territory to carry out massive computer attacks on civilian facilities in Russia. Currently, the network infrastructure of Ukraine is being used by units of offensive cyberoperations of Western countries, allowing them to covertly use new types of cyberweapons," the FSB said in a statement.Cyberattacks against Russia are being prepared with the direct participation of the Pentagon's joint command, the FSB added.In an attempt to hide its involvement in the cyberattacks against Russia, the United States seeks to scapegoat the IT Army of Ukraine group."In order to conceal its involvement, Washington seeks to present Ukraine exclusively as the 'author' of the cyberattacks, namely the hacker group IT Army of Ukraine, which has committed thousands of computer attacks on Russian information resources," the report said.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States and other NATO countries use Ukraine for mass hacker attacks on Russia, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday.
"During the analysis of identified computer threats, data was obtained indicating that the United States and NATO countries use the Ukrainian territory to carry out massive computer attacks on civilian facilities in Russia. Currently, the network infrastructure of Ukraine is being used by units of offensive cyberoperations of Western countries, allowing them to covertly use new types of cyberweapons," the FSB said in a statement.
Cyberattacks against Russia are being prepared with the direct participation of the Pentagon's joint command, the FSB added.
"Cyberattacks are being prepared with the direct participation of the Pentagon's joint command in cooperation with international (Anonymous, Silence) and national (Ghost Clan - US, RedHack - Turkey, GNG - Georgia, Squad 303 - Poland and others) hacker groups," the statement said.
In an attempt to hide its involvement in the cyberattacks
against Russia, the United States seeks to scapegoat the IT Army of Ukraine group.
"In order to conceal its involvement, Washington seeks to present Ukraine exclusively as the 'author' of the cyberattacks, namely the hacker group IT Army of Ukraine, which has committed thousands of computer attacks on Russian information resources," the report said.