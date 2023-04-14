https://sputnikglobe.com/20230414/brazilian-president-arrives-in-china-sy-hersh-exposes-us-government-discord-1109495492.html

Brazilian President Arrives in China; SY Hersh Exposes Us Government Discord

Brazilian President Arrives in China; SY Hersh Exposes Us Government Discord

Brazilian President Lula De Silva arrives in Beijing for a much anticipated meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping as Brics looks to be the world's economic powerhouse.

2023-04-14T04:08+0000

2023-04-14T04:08+0000

2023-04-14T10:11+0000

the critical hour

radio

china

taiwan

lula da silva

president xijinping

haiti

ukraine

seymour hersh

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0d/1109495047_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_dd5d6d016c2f863c0af7cc2b59238bae.png

Brazilian President Arrives in China; SY Hersh Exposes Us Government Discord Brazilian President Lula De Silva arrives in Beijing for a much anticipated meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping as Brics looks to be the world's economic powerhouse.

Mark Sleboda, Moscow based international relations security analyst joins us to discuss Ukraine. BRICS is growing in the emerging multipolar world. Also, Emmanuel Macron is getting bashed and Annalena Baerbock is visiting China.Dr. Ken Hammond, writer and professor of East Asian and global history at New Mexico State University joins us to discuss China. Brazilian President Lula De Silva arrives in Beijing for a much anticipated meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping as Brics looks to be the world's economic powerhouse.Ray McGovern, Former CIA analyst and co-founder, Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity joins us to discuss the latest Sy Hersh article. Seymour Hersh has released a new article in which he details the frustration that the US intelligence community is experiencing over what they see as an incompetent and reckless administration.Dan Kovalik, writer, author and lawyer joins us to discuss the Global South. The US empire is angry that Brazilian President Lula De Silva has been charting his own course. Also, we discuss the current political situation in Haiti.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon joins us to discuss the Middle East. The US appears ineffective as China takes the diplomatic helm in the Middle East. Also, Syria and Saudi Arabia seem to be resolving their disagreements.Kim Keenan, nationally known trial lawyer, mediator and in-house counsel joins us to discuss domestic politics. Racial tensions in the US increase over Black Tennessee politicians getting expelled from their seats. Also we discuss the current controversy with Justice Clarence Thomas.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher joins us to discuss US foreign policy. Taiwan is being pushed closer to conflict by DC neocons. Also, President Trump and a number of GOP leaders are talking of invading Mexico and attacking drug cartels.Nicholas Davies, peace activist and author of Blood on Our Hands, the American Invasion of Iraq joins us to discuss NATO. NATO expansion to Finland has made the European bloc less safe and created a further extension of US imperialism on Russia's border.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

china

haiti

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

the critical hour, nato intel leaks, pentagon docs leaked, war plans leak, who leaked nato war intel, discord leak, pentagon leaker found, what are brics members, brics world role, seymour hersh, brazil-china relations, lula’s visit to china, brazil president in china, finland joins nato, what are nato new countries, nato expansion,