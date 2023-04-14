https://sputnikglobe.com/20230414/breakdown-between-biden-and-us-intel-community-behind-pentagon-leaks-1109535643.html

Breakdown Between Biden and US Intel Community Behind Pentagon Leaks

Somebody in the White House or the Pentagon apparently got weary with Team Biden's Ukraine adventurism and instructed the US mainstream press to publish recent "Pentagon leaks," says Ray McGovern, former CIA analyst and co-founder, commenting on Sy Hersh's recent op-ed about a breakdown between Biden and the US intelligence community.

Earlier this week, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Seymour Hersh shed light on the US intelligence community's growing frustration with the Biden administration whom the American spooks see as completely incompetent and reckless. According to the veteran journalist, the Ukraine government, headed by President Volodymyr Zelensky, has been using American taxpayer funds to pay for diesel that is keeping the Ukrainian army on the move in its conflict with Russia. What's more, Zelensky takes a considerable share of incoming foreign funds for himself - thus irritating his generals, something that the Biden administration is well aware of.McGovern also referred to the apparent "Pentagon leak" which he appears to see as part of the intelligence community and Department of Defense's dissent against Team Biden's unprofessional handling of foreign affairs. The dump particularly shed light on Ukraine war plans and the upcoming spring offensive, as well as on the Biden administration's failures to force its allies into jumping on its proxy war bandwagon to bleed Russia white.McGovern has drawn attention to the fact that the latest Pentagon leaks have been largely circulated by the US press, in particular the New York Times and the Washington Post. (The two have long been criticized by alternative media for being too close with the Democratic administrations and the intelligence community).For comparison's sake, Sy Hersh's bombshell has been nearly completely ignored by the US mainstream media. The supposed Pentagon documents describe a gloomy picture of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' unpreparedness for a spring offensive, including a shortage of ammo and manpower. They also shed light on NATO special operation forces' presence on the ground in Ukraine and involvement in the bloc's ongoing proxy war against Russia, something which is fraught with a risk of a direct clash between major nuclear powers.For more sharp analysis, check out the latest episode of Sputnik’s podcast the Critical Hour.

