https://sputnikglobe.com/20230414/denmark-to-deliver-caesar-self-propelled-howitzers-to-ukraine-in-coming-weeks-1109538315.html

Denmark to Deliver CAESAR Self-Propelled Howitzers to Ukraine in Coming Weeks

Denmark to Deliver CAESAR Self-Propelled Howitzers to Ukraine in Coming Weeks

Denmark will deliver French self-propelled CAESAR howitzers to Ukraine in the coming weeks, the Danish Defense Ministry said on Friday.

2023-04-14T17:33+0000

2023-04-14T17:33+0000

2023-04-14T17:33+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

special operation

self-propelled cannon

artillery

denmark

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102592/59/1025925959_0:62:1200:737_1920x0_80_0_0_7b9e2f6f75c7109e04ec1b13cf169b24.jpg

"The artillery systems are expected to be delivered to Ukraine in the coming weeks," the ministry's statement read. In January, the Danish government said it would transfer 19 self-propelled CAESAR howitzers ordered in France to Ukraine. In March, Danish acting Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said the first batch of Leopard 1 tanks from Denmark, Germany and Netherlands will arrive in Ukraine in early May. Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. Moscow has warned that arms deliveries do not contribute to a peaceful resolution but rather escalate the conflict, risking full-scale NATO involvement in the fighting.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230217/from-caesar-to-dana-what-artillery-does-nato-have--1107537284.html

ukraine

denmark

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

arms supplies to ukraine, russian special operation, nato weapons sent to ukraine, russia military operation in ukraine, ukrainian crisis, ukrainina conflict, war in ukraine, caesar self-propelled howitzer