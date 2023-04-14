https://sputnikglobe.com/20230414/denmark-to-deliver-caesar-self-propelled-howitzers-to-ukraine-in-coming-weeks-1109538315.html
Denmark to Deliver CAESAR Self-Propelled Howitzers to Ukraine in Coming Weeks
Denmark will deliver French self-propelled CAESAR howitzers to Ukraine in the coming weeks, the Danish Defense Ministry said on Friday.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Denmark will deliver French self-propelled CAESAR howitzers to Ukraine in the coming weeks, the Danish Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"The artillery systems are expected to be delivered to Ukraine in the coming weeks," the ministry's statement read.
In January, the Danish government said it would transfer 19 self-propelled CAESAR howitzers
ordered in France to Ukraine.
In March, Danish acting Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said the first batch of Leopard 1 tanks from Denmark, Germany and Netherlands will arrive in Ukraine in early May.
Western countries have been supplying
Ukraine with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. Moscow has warned that arms deliveries do not contribute to a peaceful resolution but rather escalate the conflict, risking full-scale NATO involvement in the fighting.