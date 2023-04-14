https://sputnikglobe.com/20230414/europe-faces-challenges-with-inflation-economic-recovery-financial-stability-1109536127.html

Europe Faces Challenges With Inflation, Economic Recovery, Financial Stability

Europe Faces Challenges With Inflation, Economic Recovery, Financial Stability

Europe is experiencing challenges with high inflation, slow economic recovery and financial stability across the continent, Director of the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) European Department Alfred Kammer said on Friday.

He warned that inflation remains “stubbornly high” and continues to be in double digits in most emerging European economies and some advanced economies. Kammer also noted that economic activity has decelerated across the continent, and growth slowed in key trading partners. Instability in the banking and financial sectors, which appeared in recent weeks, has added shadows over the continent's near-term economic prospects, he emphasized. He urged European governments to implement decisive measures in the fight against inflation, and to maintain tight monetary policy until the situation improves. Kammer also emphasized that further increases in policy rates are required in the euro area, while emerging economies should stand ready to tighten their measures if it is necessary. The IMF official also called for reforms to boost productivity, and pointed out that Europe needs investments to speed up the green transition.

