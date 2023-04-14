Polish and Slovak MiG-29s Won't Turn Tide in Ukraine

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230414/polish-and-slovak-mig-29s-wont-turn-tide-in-ukraine-1109538682.html

"I think that Poland will not send normal, working aircraft to Ukraine, because Poland, in principle, is not particularly interested, in my opinion, in the victory of the Ukrainian regime, because it is more interested in the loss of Ukraine in order to later (...) try to seize the western territories [of Ukraine – Sputnik]," Evgeny Mikhailov, a Russian military expert and political observer, told Sputnik. The Mikoyan MiG-29 was designed in the Soviet Union in 1974 as an air superiority fighter to counter the McDonnell Douglas F-15 Eagle. The first MiG-29s became operational in 1982 being codenamed "Fulcrums" by NATO. Western military observers lauded the MiG-29 for "super-maneuverability", adding that following the reunification of Germany, Western pilots had a unique opportunity to fly and test MiG-29s. Moreover, the United States reportedly bought a whopping 21 MiGs from Moldova in November 1997.The problem is that the warplanes weren't properly maintained after the NATO bloc absorbed the former Warsaw Pact Moscow allies, according to Dmitry Drozdenko, editor-in-chief of the Russian military journal Arsenal of the Fatherland. As per him, Warsaw used to violate service agreements following the USSR's collapse.According to Drozdenko, there is yet another problem related to the concept of the "end user certificate" which means that the country that buys weapons, gives a guarantee that there won't be further transfer of these weapons to other countries. This concept is applied to controlling conventional weapons in the world.Given that Russia is the legal successor of the USSR, Germany ought to request Russia's permission to hand over its weapons to Poland, and Poland had to do the same for the transferral of the aircraft to Ukraine, according to the military expert.Warsaw's Goals: Make Money, Wage War & Harm RussiaPoland and Slovakia are two NATO member states which agreed to donate their legacy MiG-29 jets to the Ukrainian air force. On March 17, Bratislava signaled that it would deliver 13 out-of-commission MiG-29s to Kiev. The Slovakian leadership had reportedly transferred the first batch of four fighter jets by March 24.Warsaw's "generosity" largely stems from the Duda government's PR effort with regard to Poland's support for Ukraine, noted Mikhailov. He has drawn attention to the fact that Duda and the Polish military want to get US-made General Dynamics F-16 Fighting Falcons and other modern military equipment in return. That is, one should not delude oneself into believing that Warsaw's move is a gesture of goodwill. In addition, Poles want to become Washington's major military stronghold in Europe, said Mikhailov, adding that the country has already turned into a hub for weaponry transferals.Could MiGs Upset Battlefield Balance?Sputnik's interlocutors expect that the donated aircraft will take off from the territory of Ukraine. The Kiev regime has pilots, service specialists and infrastructure to exploit the warplanes.At the same time, one should bear in mind that at the beginning of the special military operation which was launched on February 24, the Russian Armed Forces destroyed most of the military airfields in those territories where they planned to enter. Still, some airfields have been preserved in the Kherson, Sumy and Dnepropetrovsk regions, according to Mikhailov. Nonetheless, it's unlikely that Ukraine's MiGs will be able to take off and land directly in the combat zone where they could be destroyed by Russia's air defenses.In addition, there are certain problems with maintenance of the Ukrainian army's military equipment due to the fact that Russia has destroyed and continues to destroy the Kiev regime's workshops, both in Kharkov and in Dnepropetrovsk, as well as in other cities that are close to the region of hostilities, according to the political observer. Meanwhile, the Kiev regime is striving to get US-made F-16s. Reports emerged that some Ukrainian pilots were even tested to operate US fighter jets. However, in February, US President Joe Biden made it clear F-16 jets were off the table "for now" for Ukraine.Earlier, US Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said that Kiev has "at times" asked Washington for up to 128 fourth-generation fighter jets, a mix of F-15, F-18 and F-16 jets. Kahl poured some cold water on Kiev's requests saying that the new production of F-16 jets for the Eastern European state would take three-to-six years to deliver, but hypothetically the United States could deliver older model F-16 jets to Ukraine in two years.

