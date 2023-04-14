https://sputnikglobe.com/20230414/the-pentagon-leaker-has-been-arrested-1109494437.html

The Pentagon Leaker Has Been Arrested

The Pentagon Leaker Has Been Arrested

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including the FBI arresting Jack Teixeira, the alleged Pentagon leaker, and 18,000 cows killed at a Texas farm explosion

Manila Chan - Veteran News Anchor and Co-Host of Fault Lines | The Pentagon Leaker, A Former Biden Stenographer Speaks Out, and Intelligence Agencies in AmericaLucas Gage - Veteran, Authour, and Commentator | The Parasite Class, Ukraine is Used as a Globalist Pawn, and Psyops Against the American PopulationIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Manila Chan about the arrest of the leaker, America has no friends, and more Biden family corruption was revealed. Manila talked about the newest Biden family corruption allegations and the former Obama stenographer, now a whistleblower. Manila spoke about political family dynasties and who will be the Democratic frontrunner. In the second hour, Lee spoke with Lucas Gage about the possible end of Ukraine, the West's amnesia about the Azov battalion, and the culture wars in America. Lucas discussed the gender confusion in Western countries and how the global elites fund cultural conflicts. Lucas spoke about America's financial troubles and how Americans feel about the billion sent to Ukraine.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

