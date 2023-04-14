International
Twitter Announces New 10,000 Maximum for Number of Characters, Text Formatting
Twitter has expanded its maximum number of characters in tweets to 10,000 and introduced bold and italic text formatting functions for Twitter Blue subscribers, the company said on Friday.
"We're making improvements to the writing and reading experience on Twitter! Starting today, Twitter now supports Tweets up to 10,000 characters in length, with bold and italic text formatting. Sign up for Twitter Blue to access these new features," the company said on its Twitter Write account. In late October 2022, Elon Musk finalized the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, a US company founded in 2006, and headquartered in San Francisco, California. Following the takeover, Musk changed the company's day-to-day operations, including the termination of Twitter executives who were responsible for the platform's privacy, cybersecurity and censorship, as well as about two-thirds of Twitter's employees.
09:37 GMT 14.04.2023 (Updated: 11:46 GMT 14.04.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Twitter has expanded its maximum number of characters in tweets to 10,000 and introduced bold and italic text formatting functions for Twitter Blue subscribers, the company said on Friday.
"We're making improvements to the writing and reading experience on Twitter! Starting today, Twitter now supports Tweets up to 10,000 characters in length, with bold and italic text formatting. Sign up for Twitter Blue to access these new features," the company said on its Twitter Write account.
In late October 2022, Elon Musk finalized the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, a US company founded in 2006, and headquartered in San Francisco, California. Following the takeover, Musk changed the company's day-to-day operations, including the termination of Twitter executives who were responsible for the platform's privacy, cybersecurity and censorship, as well as about two-thirds of Twitter's employees.
