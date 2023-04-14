https://sputnikglobe.com/20230414/video-russian-waships-perform-tasks-during-inspection-of-pacific-fleet-1109530297.html
Video: Russian Waships Perform Tasks During Inspection of Pacific Fleet
Video: Russian Waships Perform Tasks During Inspection of Pacific Fleet
Earlier in the day, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu announced an unscheduled inspection of Russia's Pacific Fleet in order to check the ability of the country's armed forces to "repel the aggression of a probable enemy" from the sea.
The warships, boats and support vessels of the Russian Pacific Fleet have left their permanent bases and started deployment to designated areas in the Sea of Japan, the Sea of Okhotsk and the Bering Sea.The vessels are due to implement tasks as part of strike, anti-submarine and mine-sweeping groups, as well as landing ships’ detachments within the framework of a sudden check of combat readiness. The crews of the ships are currently conducting military exercises, during which they drill various algorithms of actions related to performing tasks at sea, including the organization of ship damage control, the passage of bottlenecks by vessels, as well as training with operators of navigation radar systems. During the check, Russian Ministry of Defense officials assess the watch officers’ knowledge and practical skills in navigation and maneuvering ships as part of tactical groups, as well as the organization of air and mine defense. On support vessels, the crews’ readiness for rescue and resource support of ship tactical groups in sea zones has been checked.
