Ex-Pentagon Officer: Russia’s Robust Capabilities in Electronic Warfare Second to None

The Russian military's advanced electronic warfare systems can prevent Ukrainian forces from using precision guided munitions, David T. Pyne, an EMP Task Force scholar and former US Department of Defense officer, told Sputnik.

On April 15, the Russian Armed Forces commemorate the Day of the Electronic Warfare (EW) Specialist, which has been celebrated since 2006, in line with a decree issued by President Vladimir Putin. The holiday dates back to April 15, 1904, when the enemy’s communication system was jammed during the siege of the Fortress of Port Arthur amid the Russian-Japanese war.Since then, Russian EW troops have turned into a force to be reckoned with, something that was once again confirmed by recent Pentagon leaks that in particular contain sensitive information on the conflict in Ukraine, where Russia continues its special military operation.According to one of the leaked documents recently cited by US media, American-made smart bombs, known as Joint Direct Attack Munitions (JDAMs), "are falling victim to Russian electronic jamming in Ukraine, causing them to miss their targets."When asked how Ukraine's planned spring offensive can be affected by Russian EW systems, the scholar suggested that they could be used "to jam Ukrainian satellite guidance and positioning signals, making Ukrainian military forces unable to use precision guided munitions.""This likely helps to account for why the leaked top-secret documents indicate that the US does not believe the upcoming Ukrainian spring counteroffensive in the Zaporozhye region will make more than modest gains," Pyne added.Pyne recalled that these systems can also "engage in cyberattacks against the enemy by transmitting malicious codes which can infect enemy internet and communications networks," and in addition, they are capable of transmitting "false or demoralizing texts to enemy troops and civilians."According to him, Russia "has not really showcased its full cyber and electronic warfare capabilities, which many national security analysts assess to be the best in the world." The scholar added that these capabilities help Russian "blind early warning systems and severely disrupt or degrade military command and control systems [of potential enemies] making it difficult [for them] to conduct offensive or even defensive operations."

