International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230415/holy-fire-descends-at-church-of-holy-sepulchre-in-jerusalem-1109552313.html
Holy Fire Descends at Church of Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem
Holy Fire Descends at Church of Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem
The Holy Fire has descended at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.
2023-04-15T12:38+0000
2023-04-15T12:55+0000
world
christianity
orthodox church
russian orthodox church
religion
holy fire
jerusalem
church of the holy sepulchre
orthodox easter
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0f/1109552153_0:177:3015:1873_1920x0_80_0_0_1c61cfcb2f266e8c9e447f88df11ccd8.jpg
Patriarch Theophilos III of Jerusalem walked out of the Edicule, where he was praying for the fire's descend, and began to distribute it to the people in the church. The miracle of the descent of the Holy Fire takes place on the eve of the feast of the Resurrection according to the Julian calendar (in 2023, Easter will be celebrated on April 16). The fire appears in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem, which is built over the place where Jesus Christ was crucified, buried and resurrected. This year, Israeli police have significantly limited the number of worshipers who can attend the Holy Fire ceremony. No more than 2,400 people were able to witness the miracle of the descent. In previous years, nearly 10,000 pilgrims were admitted to the church.
jerusalem
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0f/1109552153_143:0:2874:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_d96f3ccbba67b01cbe8f8a1dcf7d35d0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
holy fire, jerusalem, church of the holy sepulchre, orthodox church, easter
holy fire, jerusalem, church of the holy sepulchre, orthodox church, easter

Holy Fire Descends at Church of Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem

12:38 GMT 15.04.2023 (Updated: 12:55 GMT 15.04.2023)
© Sputnik / The Andrew the First-Called Foundation / Go to the mediabankBelievers with candles lit from the Holy Fire at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.
Believers with candles lit from the Holy Fire at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.04.2023
© Sputnik / The Andrew the First-Called Foundation
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
JERUSALEM (Sputnik) - The Holy Fire has descended at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Saturday.
Patriarch Theophilos III of Jerusalem walked out of the Edicule, where he was praying for the fire's descend, and began to distribute it to the people in the church.
The miracle of the descent of the Holy Fire takes place on the eve of the feast of the Resurrection according to the Julian calendar (in 2023, Easter will be celebrated on April 16). The fire appears in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem, which is built over the place where Jesus Christ was crucified, buried and resurrected.

According to Orthodox tradition, the Holy Fire is a miracle that occurs every year at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre on Holy Saturday, the day before Orthodox Easter, when a blue light emanates from the tomb of Jesus Christ.

This year, Israeli police have significantly limited the number of worshipers who can attend the Holy Fire ceremony. No more than 2,400 people were able to witness the miracle of the descent. In previous years, nearly 10,000 pilgrims were admitted to the church.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала