Kishida Reportedly Delivers Public Address in Wakayama Despite Saturday Incident

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has decided to hold three public events on Saturday despite the incident in Wakayama, a local news agency reported, citing sources in the Liberal Democratic Party.

Earlier, the sound of a loud blast was heard in the vicinity of ​​​​an upcoming public speech that Kishida was scheduled to deliver in Wakayama on Saturday morning. The prime minister was evacuated and was not harmed. One man was arrested in connection with the incident. No injuries were reported following the incident.Kyodo said that the detained man was arrested on suspicion of deliberately obstructing business but the motives behind the act remain unclear.No injuries were reported following the incident. Kishida initially canceled his public speech in Wakayama but later on Saturday, media reported that the prime minister had left the Wakayama Prefecture main police headquarters and was planning to deliver a public address in the city of Wakayama and then two more speeches in Chiba.

