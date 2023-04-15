https://sputnikglobe.com/20230415/kishida-reportedly-delivers-public-address-in-wakayama-despite-saturday-incident-1109547370.html
Kishida Reportedly Delivers Public Address in Wakayama Despite Saturday Incident
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has decided to hold three public events on Saturday despite the incident in Wakayama, a local news agency reported, citing sources in the Liberal Democratic Party.
Eyewitnesses told local media that a young man threw a cylindrical black object in the direction of Kishida when the prime minister appeared at the location of his planned public speech, after which the man was detained by police, and a few seconds later the sound of an explosion was heard.
TOKYO (Sputnik) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has decided to hold three public events on Saturday despite the incident in Wakayama, a local news agency reported, citing sources in the Liberal Democratic Party.
Earlier, the sound of a loud blast was heard in the vicinity of an upcoming public speech that Kishida was scheduled to deliver in Wakayama on Saturday morning. The prime minister was evacuated and was not harmed. One man was arrested in connection with the incident.
No injuries were reported following the incident.
Eyewitnesses told local media that a young man threw a cylindrical black object in the direction of Kishida when the prime minister appeared at the location of his planned public speech, after which the man was detained by police, and a few seconds later the sound of an explosion was heard.
Kyodo said that the detained man was arrested on suspicion of deliberately obstructing business but the motives behind the act remain unclear.
. Kishida initially canceled his public speech in Wakayama but later on Saturday, media reported that the prime minister had left the Wakayama Prefecture main police headquarters and was planning to deliver a public address in the city of Wakayama and then two more speeches in Chiba.