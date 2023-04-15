https://sputnikglobe.com/20230415/kuleba-unacceptable-if-kiev-not-invited-to-join-nato-at-july-summit-1109546187.html

Kuleba: 'Unacceptable' If Kiev Not Invited to Join NATO at July Summit

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said Friday that Ukraine would not be satisfied with any other decision of the NATO summit except for an invitation to join the bloc.

"If the allies decide that in Vilnius, on the issue of [Ukraine’s] NATO membership they will simply confirm the open door policy for the 130th time, then for Ukraine this is an unacceptable result of the Vilnius summit," Kuleba said during a live broadcast on social media.The foreign minister stressed that in Vilnius, NATO should decide "what will happen in terms of security guarantees for Ukraine between ‘now’ and the moment when Ukraine becomes a member of NATO," adding that Kiev "in no case will accept any surrogate decisions." In late September, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced Ukraine was applying to join NATO in a fast-track manner. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg reaffirmed the bloc's unchanged position on the right of each country to determine its own path and on its "open door" policy but noted the alliance would concentrate its efforts on helping Ukraine defend itself. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow was closely monitoring the situation and recalled that Kiev's orientation towards the alliance became one of the reasons for the start of Russia's special operation in Ukraine.

