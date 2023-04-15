International
WATCH LIVE: Israelis Rally Against Judicial Reform in Tel Aviv
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230415/netherlands-allocates-44mln-to-support-ukrainian-farmers-1109562753.html
Netherlands Allocates $44Mln to Support Ukrainian Farmers
Netherlands Allocates $44Mln to Support Ukrainian Farmers
The Netherlands has allocated 40 million euros ($44 million) to the World Bank's support program for Ukrainian farmers, Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Liesje Schreinemacher said on Saturday.
2023-04-15T18:00+0000
2023-04-15T18:00+0000
world
netherlands
ukraine
farmers
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0f/1109562593_0:318:3076:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3a4439a5dfec0a1f98020c64b6116339.jpg
"This week we contributed EUR 40 million to the @Worldbank's @IFC_org [the International Finance Corporation]. This provides Ukraine's farmers access to finance, and ensures more food security," Schreinemacher said on Twitter. The International Finance Corporation is a member of the World Bank Group focused on raising private investments in developing countries. On Thursday, the minister pledged to contribute 40 million euros to the IFC, as well as 60 million to the Ukraine Relief, Recovery, Reconstruction and Reform Trust Fund. Earlier in April, the Dutch government promised to provide Ukraine with 274 million euros, including for reconstruction and its cooperation with NATO.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230402/influx-of-ukraines-cheap-grain-to-europe-fuels-anger-erodes-support-for-kiev-regime-1109048118.html
netherlands
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0f/1109562593_345:0:3076:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3e781f122a5e34b094db1c9b861db94c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
netherlands, ukraine, ukrainian farmers, dutch money for ukraine
netherlands, ukraine, ukrainian farmers, dutch money for ukraine

Netherlands Allocates $44Mln to Support Ukrainian Farmers

18:00 GMT 15.04.2023
© Sputnik / Ivan Rodionov / Go to the mediabankFarmers work on a field in Kherson region.
Farmers work on a field in Kherson region. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.04.2023
© Sputnik / Ivan Rodionov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Netherlands has allocated 40 million euros ($44 million) to the World Bank's support program for Ukrainian farmers, Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Liesje Schreinemacher said on Saturday.
"This week we contributed EUR 40 million to the @Worldbank's @IFC_org [the International Finance Corporation]. This provides Ukraine's farmers access to finance, and ensures more food security," Schreinemacher said on Twitter.
The International Finance Corporation is a member of the World Bank Group focused on raising private investments in developing countries.
Grain harvest in the fields - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.04.2023
World
Influx of Ukraine's Cheap Grain to Europe 'Fuels Anger, Erodes Support' for Kiev Regime
2 April, 12:52 GMT
On Thursday, the minister pledged to contribute 40 million euros to the IFC, as well as 60 million to the Ukraine Relief, Recovery, Reconstruction and Reform Trust Fund.
Earlier in April, the Dutch government promised to provide Ukraine with 274 million euros, including for reconstruction and its cooperation with NATO.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала