Netherlands Allocates $44Mln to Support Ukrainian Farmers
The Netherlands has allocated 40 million euros ($44 million) to the World Bank's support program for Ukrainian farmers, Dutch Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation Liesje Schreinemacher said on Saturday.
"This week we contributed EUR 40 million to the @Worldbank's @IFC_org [the International Finance Corporation]. This provides Ukraine's farmers access to finance, and ensures more food security," Schreinemacher said on Twitter. The International Finance Corporation is a member of the World Bank Group focused on raising private investments in developing countries. On Thursday, the minister pledged to contribute 40 million euros to the IFC, as well as 60 million to the Ukraine Relief, Recovery, Reconstruction and Reform Trust Fund. Earlier in April, the Dutch government promised to provide Ukraine with 274 million euros, including for reconstruction and its cooperation with NATO.
