https://sputnikglobe.com/20230415/russia-has-reputation-as-pragmatist-at-world-bank-builds-trusting-relations---marshavin-1109544552.html

Russia Has Reputation as 'Pragmatist' at World Bank, Builds Trusting Relations - Marshavin

Russia Has Reputation as 'Pragmatist' at World Bank, Builds Trusting Relations - Marshavin

Russia plays a pragmatic role at the World Bank and often speaks at the request and on behalf of developing nations, World Bank Executive Director for Russia and Syria Roman Marshavin told Sputnik.

2023-04-15T00:01+0000

2023-04-15T00:01+0000

2023-04-14T23:59+0000

russia

global economy

world bank

roman marshavin

ruble

dollar

de-dollarization

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0e/1109544062_0:0:2048:1153_1920x0_80_0_0_2b37feb612b554bd213ba09770794ade.png

"Our undoubted advantage is that, not being a World Bank borrower, Russia has the ability to openly express its position and often speak at the request and on behalf of a number of developing countries, that, for various reasons, do not dare to voice their opinion and go into any kind of confrontation with leading shareholders of the Bank," Marshavin said. Marshavin went on to say that thanks to the pragmatic position of Russia on international development issues, the Russian directorate manages to maintain its authority and build trusting relationships, primarily with the Group of 11. Marshavin pointed out that at the same time, they try to avoid politicized rhetoric from other directorates. "In this we receive the support of our colleagues: everyone agrees that there are other international institutions for such discussions, including the United Nations." The official went on to point out that Moscow expects the World Bank to fully revive its cooperation with Russia after the agency suspended the majority of its joint initiatives."We proceed from the fact that over time, the World Bank will return to full cooperation with our country," he said. "As it is known, Russia is not and does not seek to become a borrower from the World Bank."The official said that Russia's task is to support the countries of Central Asia, Africa and other regions together with the World Bank to master advanced methods of combating poverty, including the use of Russian technologies."Work in this format will, we hope, develop as the World Bank management realizes the futility of Western attempts to isolate Russia," Marshavin said, adding that the opinions expressed are his own and do not reflect the World Bank's position.Weighing in on the possibility of the do-dollarization, Marshavin commented that the Russian ruble has every chance to offer an alternative to the US dollar provided that the country pursues the "right" financial policy.Russia’s partners also demonstrate a growing interest in ruble-denominated transactions and loans to avoid US sanctions, the official said.Various experts and insiders have recently begun to speak on the growing de-dollarization push in the wake of the US' struggling economy and potentially looming recession. Thembinkosi Bonakele, Witwatersrand University, ex-commissioner at the Competition Commission of South Africa, recently told Sputnik that unilateral sanctions could continue to encourage countries toward using alternative currencies.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230413/paul-craig-roberts-washington-shot-itself-in-head-by-facilitating-de-dollarization-1109486264.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, global economy, de-dollarization, world bank, world bank executive director for russia and syria roman marshavin, russian ruble,