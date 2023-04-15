https://sputnikglobe.com/20230415/russia-rolls-out-new-ew-system-capable-of--disabling-enemy-spacecraft-1109549999.html

Russia Rolls Out New EW System Capable of Disabling Enemy Spacecraft

Russia Rolls Out New EW System Capable of Disabling Enemy Spacecraft

The Russian Armed Forces feature an array of sophisticated EW systems, such as Krasukha, Moskva, Infauna, Leer, and Triad.

2023-04-15T10:18+0000

2023-04-15T10:18+0000

2023-04-15T10:18+0000

military

russia

ukraine

electronic warfare system

special operation

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0f/1109548812_0:159:3077:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_cc434ed81a3e16596855b2ef5b11d189.jpg

Russia has developed a new electronic warfare (EW) system capable of disrupting spacecraft communications in geostationary orbit, a source familiar with the situation told Sputnik.They added “this [geostationary orbit] is approximately 36,000 kilometers (about 22,300 miles) above sea level."The remarks come as the Russian Armed Forces commemorate the Day of the Electronic Warfare (EW) Specialist, which has been celebrated since 2006, in line with a decree issued by President Vladimir Putin.Right now, the Russian army is fitted with a variety of sophisticated EW systems, including "Krasukha," "Moskva," "Infauna," "Leer," and "Triad," with some of them being used in Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.EW pertains to any strategic use of the electromagnetic spectrum against an enemy in a military conflict. The most commonly practiced type of EW is jamming, aimed to limit an enemy’s ability to exchange information by overriding radio transmissions or by sending signals to prevent radar detection or convey false information.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230415/ex-pentagon-officer-russias-robust-capabilities-in-electronic-warfare-second-to-none-1109548524.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

new russian electronic warfare system, geostationary orbit, strategic use of the electromagnetic spectrum, russia's day of the electronic warfare (ew) specialist