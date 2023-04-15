International
WATCH LIVE: Christians Wait for 'Holy Fire' at Church of Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230415/russia-rolls-out-new-ew-system-capable-of--disabling-enemy-spacecraft-1109549999.html
Russia Rolls Out New EW System Capable of Disabling Enemy Spacecraft
Russia Rolls Out New EW System Capable of Disabling Enemy Spacecraft
The Russian Armed Forces feature an array of sophisticated EW systems, such as Krasukha, Moskva, Infauna, Leer, and Triad.
2023-04-15T10:18+0000
2023-04-15T10:18+0000
military
russia
ukraine
electronic warfare system
special operation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0f/1109548812_0:159:3077:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_cc434ed81a3e16596855b2ef5b11d189.jpg
Russia has developed a new electronic warfare (EW) system capable of disrupting spacecraft communications in geostationary orbit, a source familiar with the situation told Sputnik.They added “this [geostationary orbit] is approximately 36,000 kilometers (about 22,300 miles) above sea level."The remarks come as the Russian Armed Forces commemorate the Day of the Electronic Warfare (EW) Specialist, which has been celebrated since 2006, in line with a decree issued by President Vladimir Putin.Right now, the Russian army is fitted with a variety of sophisticated EW systems, including "Krasukha," "Moskva," "Infauna," "Leer," and "Triad," with some of them being used in Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.EW pertains to any strategic use of the electromagnetic spectrum against an enemy in a military conflict. The most commonly practiced type of EW is jamming, aimed to limit an enemy’s ability to exchange information by overriding radio transmissions or by sending signals to prevent radar detection or convey false information.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230415/ex-pentagon-officer-russias-robust-capabilities-in-electronic-warfare-second-to-none-1109548524.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0f/1109548812_173:0:2902:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_930de365c0bd1cc5e54167d9e2200cf9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
new russian electronic warfare system, geostationary orbit, strategic use of the electromagnetic spectrum, russia's day of the electronic warfare (ew) specialist
new russian electronic warfare system, geostationary orbit, strategic use of the electromagnetic spectrum, russia's day of the electronic warfare (ew) specialist

Russia Rolls Out New EW System Capable of Disabling Enemy Spacecraft

10:18 GMT 15.04.2023
© Sputnik / Pavel Lisitsyn / Go to the mediabankMobile headquarters of Russia's Krasukha 4 electronic warfare system. File photo
Mobile headquarters of Russia's Krasukha 4 electronic warfare system. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.04.2023
© Sputnik / Pavel Lisitsyn
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
The Russian Armed Forces’ EW troops are currently equipped with advanced systems of electronic reconnaissance and suppression, which are fairly considered among the best in the world.
Russia has developed a new electronic warfare (EW) system capable of disrupting spacecraft communications in geostationary orbit, a source familiar with the situation told Sputnik.
They added “this [geostationary orbit] is approximately 36,000 kilometers (about 22,300 miles) above sea level."
The source declined to disclose details about the new Russian EW system, only saying that “the power of its emitters at short range allows not only to suppress, but also to permanently disable enemy electronics."
The remarks come as the Russian Armed Forces commemorate the Day of the Electronic Warfare (EW) Specialist, which has been celebrated since 2006, in line with a decree issued by President Vladimir Putin.
Right now, the Russian army is fitted with a variety of sophisticated EW systems, including "Krasukha," "Moskva," "Infauna," "Leer," and "Triad," with some of them being used in Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.
Russia's Krasukha-2 Electronic Warfare System deployed at a military expo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.04.2023
Military
Ex-Pentagon Officer: Russia’s Robust Capabilities in Electronic Warfare Second to None
07:00 GMT
EW pertains to any strategic use of the electromagnetic spectrum against an enemy in a military conflict. The most commonly practiced type of EW is jamming, aimed to limit an enemy’s ability to exchange information by overriding radio transmissions or by sending signals to prevent radar detection or convey false information.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала