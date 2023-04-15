https://sputnikglobe.com/20230415/trump-vows-to-destroy-deep-state--stop-bidens-war-on-lawful-gun-owners-1109547236.html

Trump Vows to Destroy Deep State & Stop Biden's War on Lawful Gun Owners

Former US President Donald Trump vowed Friday that if reelected he would destroy the deep state and stop President Joe Biden from restricting rights of lawful gun owners.

2023-04-15T04:21+0000

"I will dismantle and destroy the deep state, we've made a big progress," Trump said Friday afternoon. "That includes the gun grabbing bureaucrats who are persecuting gun owners and manufacturers every single day." Trump accused radical left-wing officials of seeking to interfere with the 2024 presidential election after he was indicted earlier this month in connection to hush-money payments he allegedly made during his 2016 presidential bid. Trump underscored he would end Biden's "war" on lawful gun owners if he wins the 2024 presidential election. Biden has called for a ban on assault weapons, but Congress had made no meaningful effort to do so. However, last summer Biden signed a bipartisan gun control bill that expands background checks for potential buyers under the age of 21, strengthens laws against arms trafficking and the practice of purchasing a gun for someone prohibited from buying a firearm, and expands funding for the US mental health system. Congress broke a stalemate on gun control efforts following the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and two teachers dead.US Dollar Will Soon No Longer Be ‘World's Standard’Changing gears to the topic of the US dollar, the former president remarked that the American currency will soon no longer be the world standard, adding his voice to the growing crowd of experts who've spoken on the growing sentiment of de-dollarization.The collapse of the US dollar would have been “unthinkable” just a few years ago, Trump said.The US dollar has depreciated since October 2022 but remains stronger than it has been since 2000, the International Monetary Fund said earlier this week.World Bank President David Malpass said earlier this month that the US dollar’s dominance is under question by competitors such as blockchain technology and the Chinese yuan.

