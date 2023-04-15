International
US to Give Ukraine $4.9 Billion in Budget Support
US to Give Ukraine $4.9 Billion in Budget Support
The United States plans to provide Kiev with an additional $4.9 billion in aid in September, the US State Department informs.
According to the release, Kiev authorities have come up with a 10-year reconstruction plan requiring an estimated $750 billion, while the World Bank estimates Ukraine’s reconstruction costs to amount to $411 billion over the next 10 years. On Thursday, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said his country was underfunded by $14 billion critically needed for reconstruction and expressed hope that the United States would lead efforts to raise the money. On March 9, 2022, Congress passed legislation to send nearly $14 billion in aid to Ukraine about a month after Russia launched its special military operation there.
US to Give Ukraine $4.9 Billion in Budget Support

09:25 GMT 15.04.2023
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States plans to provide Kiev with an additional $4.9 billion in aid in September, the US State Department informs.
"The United States has provided $18 billion in budget support to the Government of Ukraine through World Bank mechanisms. An additional $4.9 billion will become available in September. This funding, along with support from the EU, the IMF [ International Monetary Fund] and others, allows the government to provide critical services for its citizens … ," the State Department said in a Friday statement.
According to the release, Kiev authorities have come up with a 10-year reconstruction plan requiring an estimated $750 billion, while the World Bank estimates Ukraine’s reconstruction costs to amount to $411 billion over the next 10 years.
us military spending cover - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.04.2023
Multimedia
How Much Has the US Spent in Ukraine?
5 April, 04:28 GMT
On Thursday, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said his country was underfunded by $14 billion critically needed for reconstruction and expressed hope that the United States would lead efforts to raise the money.
On March 9, 2022, Congress passed legislation to send nearly $14 billion in aid to Ukraine about a month after Russia launched its special military operation there.
