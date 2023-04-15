https://sputnikglobe.com/20230415/weekly-news-wrap-up-pentagon-leaks-lula-in-china-macron-eu-sovereignty-1109544420.html

Weekly News Wrap-Up; Pentagon Leaks: Lula in China; Macron EU Sovereignty

Weekly News Wrap-Up; Pentagon Leaks: Lula in China; Macron EU Sovereignty

French President Emmanuel Macron shocked DC neocons by arguing for European sovereignty and pushing back against their drive to war in Asia. 15.04.2023, Sputnik International

2023-04-15T04:00+0000

2023-04-15T04:00+0000

2023-04-15T11:00+0000

the critical hour

radio

donald trump

china

taiwan

lula da silva

cia

emmanuel macron

leaks

pentagon

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0e/1109544261_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_dc896b4e23b1ecf0065d920f2dcb8cd6.png

Weekly News Wrap-Up; Pentagon Leaks: Lula to China; Macron EU Sovereignty French President Emmanuel Macron shocked DC neocons by arguing for European sovereignty and pushing back against their drive to war in Asia.

Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. Hawkish German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock travels to China. Also, Emmanuel Macron pushes for EU freedom from US domination and the Pentagon leak story heats up.Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. The IMF harms poor nations according to Oxfam. Also, the IMF projects a 5.2 % growth in the Chinese economy and DC neocons are having trouble finding a willing partner to attack China.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. The Senate may probe the expulsion of Tennessee democrats, Finland has joined NATO, and Haiti is dealing with corruption and weapons smuggling.Dr. Colin Campbell, DC senior news correspondent, and James Carey, host of The Left is Dead podcast, come together to discuss this week's important news stories. Brazilian President Lula da Silva has called for the entire Global South to move away from the dollar. Also, some GOP members are pushing for military action against Mexico and the US wants full spectrum dominance to protect international corporate profits.Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, and Jim Kavanagh, whose work can be found at Jim Kavanagh's Substack, thepolemicist.net, and Counterpunch, come together to discuss this week's important news stories. Supporters of Julian Assange rally to push for his release. Also, the 9/11 hijackers may have been aided by the CIA and the Nord Stream sailboat story has collapsed.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Garland Nixon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg

Garland Nixon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Garland Nixon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125302_0:0:239:239_100x100_80_0_0_d5d43c970b0740f228597fbcdb4ffd66.jpg

radio, donald trump, china, taiwan, lula da silva, cia, emmanuel macron, leaks, pentagon, аудио