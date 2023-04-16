International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Energy Crisis in Europe
Europe is bracing for tough winter as US-led push to “punish” Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine backfired on the EU, which has faced months of skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation after Brussels joined Washington in attempting to “phase out” Russian oil, coal and gas.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230416/bavaria-urges-germanys-federal-government-to-devolve-nuclear-power-plant-to-local-control-1109575674.html
Bavaria Urges Germany's Federal Government to Devolve Nuclear Power Plant to Local Control
Bavaria Urges Germany's Federal Government to Devolve Nuclear Power Plant to Local Control
The German state of Bavaria is urging the federal government to grant it decision-making autonomy on the future of the recently-deactivated Isar 2 nuclear power plant, Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Soeder said on Sunday.
2023-04-16T12:29+0000
2023-04-16T12:29+0000
energy crisis in europe
germany
nuclear plant
bavaria
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/19381/67/193816708_0:44:2896:1673_1920x0_80_0_0_e4c490380a6a915b03d1d748dcc7d535.jpg
On Saturday, Germany switched off its last three functioning nuclear power plants — Isar 2, Emsland and Neckarwestheim 2 — as a part of the country's nuclear phase-out policy. "Bavaria demands that the federal government devolve the right to further use of nuclear energy to the federal states. Until the crisis ends and the transition to renewable energy sources is not successfully completed, we must use all kinds of energy until the end of the decade," Soeder told German newspaper, adding that "it is unthinkable that the country of engineers, such as Germany, voluntarily forfeits any claim to shape the future and be internationally competitive." The rest of Europe is betting on climate-friendly nuclear energy, with only the German Greens acting blindly in energy policy, thus causing damage to climate protection and the economy and posing threat to the country's prosperity, the politician stressed. It is also necessary to develop a national research strategy for the further use of nuclear waste, Soeder added. The Bavarian leader also pointed out that it is important to present an emergency plan for immediately reactivating the three switched-off nuclear power plants in case of a harsh winter. In 2011, following the nuclear disaster in Japan's Fukushima, the German government decided to completely replace nuclear energy as too risky. Immediately after the incident, all German nuclear power plants launched before 1980 were switched off. Those were Biblis A and B, Brunsbuettel, Isar 1, Neckarwestheim 1, Unterweser and Philippsburg 1. In December 2021, three more nuclear power plants — Grohnde, Gundremmingen C and Brokdorf —were shut down.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230415/germany-turns-its-back-on-nuclear-power-generation-1109560976.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230326/germany-may-bankroll-nuclear-power-for-everyone-but-itself-as-eu-updates-clean-technologies-list-1108795952.html
germany
bavaria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/19381/67/193816708_304:0:2896:1944_1920x0_80_0_0_822e8a92b58e7282fdcf4d576ab9e817.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
bavaria, germany, energy crisis in europe, nuclear energy
bavaria, germany, energy crisis in europe, nuclear energy

Bavaria Urges Germany's Federal Government to Devolve Nuclear Power Plant to Local Control

12:29 GMT 16.04.2023
© Flickr / Mad House PhotographyRadiation sign
Radiation sign - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.04.2023
© Flickr / Mad House Photography
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The German state of Bavaria is urging the federal government to grant it decision-making autonomy on the future of the recently-deactivated Isar 2 nuclear power plant, Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Soeder said on Sunday.
On Saturday, Germany switched off its last three functioning nuclear power plants — Isar 2, Emsland and Neckarwestheim 2 — as a part of the country's nuclear phase-out policy.
"Bavaria demands that the federal government devolve the right to further use of nuclear energy to the federal states. Until the crisis ends and the transition to renewable energy sources is not successfully completed, we must use all kinds of energy until the end of the decade," Soeder told German newspaper, adding that "it is unthinkable that the country of engineers, such as Germany, voluntarily forfeits any claim to shape the future and be internationally competitive."
Germany quits nuclear power cover - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.04.2023
World
Germany Turns Its Back on Nuclear Power Generation
Yesterday, 16:13 GMT
The rest of Europe is betting on climate-friendly nuclear energy, with only the German Greens acting blindly in energy policy, thus causing damage to climate protection and the economy and posing threat to the country's prosperity, the politician stressed.
It is also necessary to develop a national research strategy for the further use of nuclear waste, Soeder added.
The Bavarian leader also pointed out that it is important to present an emergency plan for immediately reactivating the three switched-off nuclear power plants in case of a harsh winter.
Nuclear power plant of Golfech in the southwestern of France. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.03.2023
World
Germany May Bankroll Nuclear Power for Everyone But Itself as EU Updates 'Clean Technologies' List
26 March, 10:31 GMT
In 2011, following the nuclear disaster in Japan's Fukushima, the German government decided to completely replace nuclear energy as too risky. Immediately after the incident, all German nuclear power plants launched before 1980 were switched off. Those were Biblis A and B, Brunsbuettel, Isar 1, Neckarwestheim 1, Unterweser and Philippsburg 1.
In December 2021, three more nuclear power plants — Grohnde, Gundremmingen C and Brokdorf —were shut down.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Radio
Multimedia
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала