https://sputnikglobe.com/20230416/bulgaria-eyeing-temporary-ban-on-ukrainian-grain-imports-1109579457.html
Bulgaria Eyeing Temporary Ban on Ukrainian Grain Imports
Bulgaria Eyeing Temporary Ban on Ukrainian Grain Imports
Bulgaria is considering introducing a temporary ban on grain imports from Ukraine. Thus, Sofia would follow in the footsteps of Poland and Hungary.
2023-04-16T15:59+0000
2023-04-16T15:59+0000
2023-04-16T15:59+0000
world
bulgaria
grain
grain supply
ukraine
imports
europe
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/14/1105631460_0:158:3358:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_7b711b819045eec1a5e92c78adc9284a.jpg
On Saturday, Poland and Hungary said they were banning imports of Ukrainian agricultural products until June 30, citing the need to protect domestic farmers from the uncontrolled influx of cheap grain from Ukraine. On Monday, Gechev is expected to receive reports on the legal grounds for the bans enacted in other countries. The following day, the agriculture minister is reportedly slated to discuss the situation with Bulgarian President Rumen Radev. In late March, prime ministers of Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia published a joint open letter to President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, calling for measures to counteract the negative effects of the increased Ukrainian grain imports. Since early February, several Polish farmer organizations have been campaigning against the imported Ukrainian grain, primarily of poor quality, which was flooding the Polish market and damaging local production.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230407/bulgarian-farmers-resume-protests-over-cheap-ukrainian-grain-1109236302.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230402/influx-of-ukraines-cheap-grain-to-europe-fuels-anger-erodes-support-for-kiev-regime-1109048118.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0c/14/1105631460_380:0:3109:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_34fb105a6c8a3da3bb6a9e31131a737a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukrainian grain imports, bulgaria might ban ukrainian grain imports, poland bans ukrainian grain imports, hungary bans ukrainian grain imports, grain imports from ukraine, cheap ukrainian grain, a temporary ban on grain imports from ukraine.
ukrainian grain imports, bulgaria might ban ukrainian grain imports, poland bans ukrainian grain imports, hungary bans ukrainian grain imports, grain imports from ukraine, cheap ukrainian grain, a temporary ban on grain imports from ukraine.
Bulgaria Eyeing Temporary Ban on Ukrainian Grain Imports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Bulgaria is mulling the possibility of introducing a temporary ban on grain imports from Ukraine, following the lead of Poland and Hungary, Bulgarian Agriculture Minister Yavor Gechev said on Sunday.
"Bulgarian interests must be safeguarded, particularly when two of the countries react in this way. If we do not react in a similar manner, the accumulation [of Ukrainian grain] on Bulgarian territory may become even bigger," Gechev was quoted as saying by a Bulgarian news agency.
On Saturday, Poland
and Hungary said they were banning imports of Ukrainian agricultural products until June 30, citing the need to protect domestic farmers from the uncontrolled influx of cheap grain from Ukraine.
On Monday, Gechev is expected to receive reports on the legal grounds for the bans enacted in other countries. The following day, the agriculture minister is reportedly slated to discuss the situation with Bulgarian President Rumen Radev.
In late March, prime ministers of Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia published a joint open letter to President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, calling for measures to counteract the negative effects of the increased Ukrainian grain imports. Since early February, several Polish farmer organizations have been campaigning against the imported Ukrainian grain
, primarily of poor quality, which was flooding the Polish market and damaging local production.