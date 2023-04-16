https://sputnikglobe.com/20230416/sunaks-ex-minister-accused-of-berating-staff-as-uk-pm-braces-for-raab-bullying-report-1109577645.html

Sunak’s Ex-Minister Accused of Berating Staff as UK PM Braces for Raab Bullying Report

Sunak’s Ex-Minister Accused of Berating Staff as UK PM Braces for Raab Bullying Report

Both Alok Sharma and Dominic Raab vehemently deny the allegations, arguing that they maintained friendly relations with their staffers.

2023-04-16T14:27+0000

2023-04-16T14:27+0000

2023-04-16T14:27+0000

world

uk

rishi sunak

bullying

allegations

report

accusations

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/10/1109577488_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_9c37b8d23ef6a9d17d97f83bc316cf98.jpg

UK Conservative MP and former UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) President Alok Sharma has been accused of berating civil servants, a US news agency has quoted unnamed officials as saying.Sharma, who also served as secretary of state for business, energy and industrial strategy (BEIS), is said to have been “difficult, unpredictable and could quickly lose his temper,” according to the sources.The sources argued that civil servants raised concerns about Sharma’s behavior with their bosses on at least four occasions in 2020, although they stopped short of filing official complaints.“The Cabinet Office has confirmed that there are no records of any informal or formal complaints across government about me,” Sharma asserted, adding that he denies “strongly these allegations.”The allegations come as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak braces for a report on whether his deputy Dominic Raab bullied staff, something that may put the Cabinet head under pressure.The report, in particular, looks into claims that Raab repeatedly reduced staff to tears and "ruined people's lives" through "coercive behavior.” The deputy prime minister rejects the allegations, insisting that he “behaved professionally at all times,” but pledged he would resign if an allegation is upheld.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20221214/deputy-uk-prime-minister-raab-faces-5-more-bullying-complaints-reports-1105465136.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

uk government, uk prime minister rishi sunak, berating staff allegations against alok sharma, report on bullying allegations against uk deputy prime minister dominic raab